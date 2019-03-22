Domino's Pizza® Opens First Store in Bangladesh

Dhaka residents can now enjoy the Domino's Pizza experience



ANN ARBOR, Mich., March 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Domino's Pizza (NYSE: DPZ), the largest pizza company in the world based on global retail sales, is continuing its global growth momentum with the opening of its first store in Bangladesh. Residents of the capital Dhaka can now enjoy hot, freshly-baked pizza in-store or delivered to their doorstep by Domino's master franchisee Jubilant FoodWorks Limited and their local operator Golden Harvest.

"We are excited to launch the first Domino's restaurant in Dhaka and look forward to offering a menu that keeps the needs and preferences of local customers in mind, while also offering the best of the brand's international menu," said Pratik Pota, chief executive officer and director of Jubilant FoodWorks Limited. "We believe that our high-quality products and value will resonate well with customers. We will also be one of the first brands to launch an ordering app that will help to redefine the pizza ordering experience for customers in Bangladesh."

The first location is in the Dhanmondi area of Dhaka and features the new pizza theater design, with a refreshing and inviting interior, stylish seating, as well as a front-row seat to watch all the action of pizza-making. Additional locations are planned for later this year.

"We are delighted to launch Domino's in Bangladesh in partnership with Jubilant FoodWorks," said Rajeeb Samdani, managing director of Golden Harvest Group. "Domino's is recognized globally for its quality and delivery expertise. We are confident that Domino's is going to be one of the most loved pizza brands in Bangladesh. The open kitchen design will be innovative in this market and will show our commitment to food safety and quality standards."

"The Jubilant management team and Golden Harvest have an extensive history of operational experience, and we're fortunate to have them bring this experience to Dhaka," said Joe Jordan, executive vice president of Domino's International. "Domino's is building beautiful pizza theaters across the world, and we're happy to have a presence in Bangladesh."

Domino's now operates in more than 85 markets worldwide, with more than half of its global retail sales coming from international stores.

About Domino's Pizza®

Founded in 1960, Domino's Pizza is the largest pizza company in the world based on retail sales, with a significant business in both delivery and carryout pizza. It ranks among the world's top public restaurant brands with a global enterprise of more than 15,900 stores in over 85 markets. Domino's had global retail sales of over $13.5 billion in 2018, with nearly $6.6 billion in the U.S. and more than $6.9 billion internationally. In the fourth quarter of 2018, Domino's had global retail sales of over $4.2 billion, with nearly $2.1 billion in the U.S. and more than $2.1 billion internationally. Its system is comprised of independent franchise owners who accounted for 98% of Domino's stores as of the fourth quarter of 2018. Emphasis on technology innovation helped Domino's achieve more than half of all global retail sales in 2018 from digital channels, primarily online ordering and mobile applications. In the U.S., Domino's generates over 65% of sales via digital channels and has produced several innovative ordering platforms, including Google Home, Facebook Messenger, Apple Watch, Amazon Echo, Twitter and text message using a pizza emoji. In late 2017, Domino's began an industry-first test of self-driving vehicle delivery with Ford Motor Company – and in April 2018, launched Domino's HotSpots®, featuring over 200,000 non-traditional delivery locations including parks, beaches, local landmarks and other unique gathering spots.

