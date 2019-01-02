Dole Packaged Foods Wins The Wrigley Legacy Award At 2019 Rose Parade® With "Rhythm of Paradise"

Float Celebrates Dole's Commitment to Hunger Relief and its Local Community

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., Jan. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dole Packaged Foods is proud to announce that its 2019 Rose Parade® float, Rhythm of Paradise, took home the Wrigley Legacy award in this year's parade. Dole has taken home nine float awards since 2011 and holds the record for the most Sweepstakes Trophy wins.

Rhythm of Paradise payed special homage to Dole's Hawaiian heritage and roots, while celebrating the company's long-standing commitment to hunger relief, sustainability and giving back to local communities. The whimsical float was led by Lono, the Hawaiian deity associated with agriculture and god of music and peace. The float also included lush floral gardens, a cascading waterfall and live-fire tiki torches.

This year's Rose Parade theme, 'The Melody of Life,' celebrated music – a universal language that has power to bring people together. Dole Packaged Foods is committed to bringing communities together through hunger relief and stocking local food banks with more sunshine. The company donates 1.5 million pounds of healthy food each year to support families in need through school drives, product donations and employee volunteerism.

"We are honored to receive the Wrigley Legacy award for our Rhythm of Paradise float this year," said David Spare, Vice President of Marketing, Dole Packaged Foods. "The Rose Parade allowed us the opportunity to emphasize the importance of staying hopeful and united; our local California community has experienced a lot during the last half of 2018 and through Rhythm of Paradise, we were able to share a bit of sunshine."

Created by Fiesta Parade Floats, Rhythm of Paradise stood at 55 feet long, 15 wide and 26 feet high. Fiesta Parade Floats and Dole employees also designed and built previous award-winning entries for the floats: 2018 "Sharing Nature's Bounty" (Grand Marshal Trophy), 2017 "Spirit of Hawaii" (Sweepstakes Trophy), 2016 "Soaring Over Paradise" (Directors' Trophy), 2015 "Rhythm of Hawaii" (Sweepstakes Trophy), 2014 "Sunrise at the Oasis" (Sweepstakes Trophy), 2013 "Dreaming of Paradise" (Sweepstakes Trophy), 2012 "Preserving Paradise" (Sweepstakes Trophy) and 2011 "Living Well in Paradise" (Sweepstakes Trophy).

About Dole Packaged Foods, LLC

Dole Packaged Foods, LLC is a world leader in growing, sourcing, distributing and marketing fruit and healthy snacks. Dole sells a full-line of packaged ambient fruit, frozen fruit, dried fruit, and juices. The company focuses on four pillars of sustainability: water management, carbon footprint, soil conservation and waste reduction. For more information please visit DoleSunshine.com or Doleintlcsr.com.

®, TM & ©2019 Dole Packaged Foods, LLC.

About FOOD Share

Since 1984, FOOD Share has been feeding the hungry in Ventura County. It all began when eight friends banded together to provide food to those in need under a bridge in Ventura, CA. The early philanthropic movement started in a family garage, quickly outgrew a donated fire station in Saticoy and now operates in Oxnard, CA with two warehouses with a combined 36,000 square feet. Today, staff and volunteers distribute almost 12 million pounds of food, or 10 million meals annually through its 190 pantry and program partners. As Ventura County's regional food bank, FOOD Share provides food for over 75,000 hungry friends and neighbors monthly. FOOD Share is a member of Feeding America, the nation's largest hunger-relief network of food banks, as well as the California Association of Food Banks. For more information about FOOD Share, visit www.foodshare.com.

About the Pasadena Tournament of Roses®

The Tournament of Roses is a volunteer organization that hosts America's New Year Celebration® with the Rose Parade® presented by Honda, the Rose Bowl Game® presented by Northwestern Mutual and a variety of accompanying events. 935 volunteer members of the association will drive the success of the 130th Rose Parade themed "The Melody of Life," on Tuesday, January 1, 2019, followed by the 105th Rose Bowl Game. For more information, visit www.tournamentofroses.com. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dole-packaged-foods-wins-the-wrigley-legacy-award-at-2019-rose-parade-with-rhythm-of-paradise-300772022.html

SOURCE Dole Packaged Foods, LLC