Dole Packaged Foods "Sunshine for All" Float Wins the Queen Award at 2020 Rose Parade®

Float Celebrates Dole's Global Sustainability Efforts and Commitment to Local Community

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., Jan. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dole Packaged Foods is proud to announce that its 2020 Rose Parade® float, "Sunshine for All," took home the Queen award in this year's parade. This trophy is awarded to the float with the most outstanding presentation of roses and "Sunshine for All" illuminated Colorado Boulevard with its large golden sun, representing Dole's core belief that everyone deserves access to a brighter and more nutritious future.

The float celebrated Dole's belief that everyone has the right to nutritious foods, and its long-standing mission to provide healthy, non-GMO foods to communities around the globe. As tropical, sparkling waterfalls cascaded down the front sun rays, the float inspired optimism and warmth with sixteen entertaining and energetic dancers flanking each side. The radiant sun rays also featured Dole's four pillars of sustainability – water management, carbon footprint, soil conservation and waste reduction.

"It has been an honor to participate in the Rose Parade for the tenth year in a row, and we are proud to receive the Queen award for our 'Sunshine for All float,'" said David Spare, Vice President of Marketing, Dole Packaged Foods. "This beautiful float represents Dole's belief that everyone, no matter who you are, has the right to nutritious foods – and it's our core mission to deliver accessible nutrition every day."

Dole has won a prestigious Rose Parade float award every year its participated, for the past decade, and continues to hold the record for the most Sweepstakes Trophy wins. Created by Fiesta Parade Floats, "Sunshine for All" stood at 55 feet long, 18 wide and 24 feet high. Fiesta Parade Floats and Dole employees also designed and built previous award-winning entries for the floats: 2019 "Rhythm of Paradise" (Wrigley Legacy Award), 2018 "Sharing Nature's Bounty" (Grand Marshal Trophy), 2017 "Spirit of Hawaii" (Sweepstakes Trophy), 2016 "Soaring Over Paradise" (Directors' Trophy), 2015 "Rhythm of Hawaii" (Sweepstakes Trophy), 2014 "Sunrise at the Oasis" (Sweepstakes Trophy), 2013 "Dreaming of Paradise" (Sweepstakes Trophy), 2012 "Preserving Paradise" (Sweepstakes Trophy) and 2011 "Living Well in Paradise" (Sweepstakes Trophy).

Celebrating the 2020 Rose Parade theme of 'The Power of Hope,' Dole continues to bring hope to communities around the world through ongoing hunger relief initiatives, donating millions of pounds of healthy food each year through school drives and fruit for lunch programs, product donations and employee volunteerism. For more information on how Dole brings a little "Sunshine for All," visit DoleSunshine.com.

About Dole Packaged Foods, LLC

Dole Packaged Foods, LLC, is a world leader in growing, sourcing, distributing and marketing fruit and healthy snacks. Dole sells a full-line of packaged shelf stable fruit, frozen fruit, dried fruit, and juices. The company focuses on four pillars of sustainability: water management, carbon footprint, soil conservation and waste reduction. For more information please visit www.dolesunshine.com or www.doleintlcsr.com.

®, TM & ©2020 Dole Packaged Foods, LLC.

About the Pasadena Tournament of Roses®

The Tournament of Roses is a volunteer organization that hosts America's New Year Celebration® with the Rose Parade® presented by Honda, the Rose Bowl Game® presented by Northwestern Mutual and a variety of accompanying events. 935 volunteer members of the association drove the success of the 131th Rose Parade themed "The Power of Hope," on Wednesday, January 1, 2020, followed by the 106th Rose Bowl Game. For more information, visit www.tournamentofroses.com. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dole-packaged-foods-sunshine-for-all-float-wins-the-queen-award-at-2020-rose-parade-300980322.html

SOURCE Dole Packaged Foods, LLC