Dolce & Gabbana's New Pasta Costs $110, Because of Course It Does

In their spring 2017 fashion show Dolce & Gabbana sent their models down the runway wearing dresses that were emblazoned with oversized prints of different pasta shapes. Enormous penne, giant farfalle and larger-than-life bunches of spaghetti tied with red ribbon were rendered in textiles for the designer dresses that screamed viva l’Italia! with each strut.

Fast forward to the present, and the luxury Italian fashion house (which released a $30,000 designer fridge in 2016) is launching a new collection of a different sort just in time for the holidays, and it’s sure to interest both fashionistas and foodies. The designers have teamed up with pasta makers Pastifico di Martino to bring the world a limited-edition Dolce & Gabbana brand of pasta.

Each special-edition pasta package will set you back $110 and includes a Dolce & Gabbana vintage tin that is filled with four bags of differently shaped Dolce & Gabbana pasta as well as a custom designed Dolce & Gabbana apron. Only 5,000 of these starchy collaborations are being produced, with about 1,000 of them available in the U.S.

The tins will be available from November 15 in Pasta Di Martino's stores in Naples and Bologna and at Harrods in London, though U.S. customers will need to seek them out online.

