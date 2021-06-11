Dodger Stadium Knocks it Out of the Park with Vegan Dodger Dogs and More

Baseball season wouldn’t be complete without the ballpark food and drinks. Of course, there are peanuts and Cracker Jacks (which are accidentally vegan) but we can’t forget about the hot dogs, nachos, and other items you’re likely to find. Luckily, many stadiums have responded to the demands of compassionate spectators by serving animal-free fare. Dodger Stadium is no exception, with the addition of a pig-friendly version of its famous Dodger Dog. Here’s the scoop, along with more items you won’t want to miss.

Next time you’re at a game, use this guide to find vegan options at Dodger Stadium*:

*Please note that menus may change from season to season. Check with ballpark staff to find the most current availability.

Plant-Based Dodger Dogs

These Dodger Dogs can be found at concession stands across the park. They’re made with Field Roast’s Signature Stadium Dog, a delicious pea protein-based hot dog with a natural smoked flavor. The best part of choosing one of these dogs is knowing that no pigs had to die for you to enjoy it.

Beyond Burgers

Bud & Burgers serves a Beyond Burger that can be made vegan by ordering it without the cow’s milk cheese and mayo made from chicken’s eggs.

Tempeh Nachos

These vegan nachos come with citrus marinated tempeh, pico de gallo, Follow Your Heart vegan cheddar, black beans, and mashed avocado—all served in a baseball bowl.

Vegan Tacos

What is Los Angeles without tacos? These come with spicy jackfruit, Spanish slaw, pico de gallo, and vegan avocado crema on corn tortillas.

Burrito Basebowls

These hearty burrito bowls come with rice, citrus marinated tempeh, black beans, guacamole, pico de gallo, and crispy tortilla strips. Request it with spicy salsa for an extra kick.

Dole Whip

That’s right—this fruity favorite isn’t just at Disneyland! Find it at King’s Hawaiian Grill on the Left Field Plaza.

Garlic Tots

Crispy tots tossed in garlicky goodness? Yes, please!

Garlic Fries

If you’re a fan of the classics with a twist, these are for you.

Other vegan items you might find throughout the stadium:

Fries

Fruit cups

Peanuts

Potato chips

Salad

Salted pretzels

Veggies with hummus cup

Esquites (order without mayo, cheese, and aioli)

Before or after the game, check out these local spots for more Dodger-themed goodies:

Dodgerberry Shake from Monty’s Good Burger (Echo Park location only)

Blue Warrior / Cracker Jack flavor from Yoga-urt (availability varies)

Even if you can’t make it to Dodger Stadium, you can still enjoy the experience in the comfort of your own home. If you’re having friends over to watch the game, why not serve up some vegan hot dogs or burgers? Find out more about how to go vegan:

