Doc Popcorn Brings Holiday Cheer with New Pop-permint Candy Cane Popcorn

World's Largest Popcorn Franchise Retailer Introduces Limited Batch Peppermint Flavor and Corporate Gifts

PADUCAH, Ky., Oct. 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Winter is quickly approaching, and there's no better way to kick-start holiday snacking than by adding the deliciously refreshing taste of Pop-permint Candy Cane popcorn! Now available as a corporate gift, Doc Popcorn is the all-star side dish that will have your guests coming back for more at any family, holiday or company party. The new limited batch Pop-permint flavor from Doc Popcorn, the world's largest fresh-popped popcorn franchise retailer, is an easy and tasty treat to share at any gathering.

Each batch of Pop-permint Candy Cane is popped fresh. This sweet, minty flavor is perfect for crunching while hanging mistletoe, hitting the slopes or giving as a corporate gift to clients or employees. The limited batch flavor is available November 12 through January 14 at participating Doc Popcorn locations nationwide and online – while supplies last.

"We love shaking things up and creating new, fun flavors for our customers," said Martin Azambuya, Chief Operating Officer of Doc Popcorn. "The new Pop-permint flavor is especially exciting. It takes the classic taste of peppermint to the next level by combining it with high-quality, fresh-popped popcorn. It makes an excellent addition to any holiday gathering because it's a no-fuss, ready-to-go snack, which allows you to focus less on the food prep and more on the fun."

The Doc Popcorn elves worked overtime to create corporate gifts this year. With a wide variety of tins and designs to choose from, Doc Popcorn corporate gifts are a unique offering to give to employees and clients. The tins come in three sizes: 3.5 gallons (56 cups), 1 gallon (16 cups) and 1 quart (4 cups). The gift tins come in five festive designs: red and blue snowflake varieties, an elf design, a snowman design and the classic Doc Popcorn yellow and green tin.

Pop-permint is available in addition to Doc Popcorn's gourmet flavors including Klassic Kettle, Sinfully Cinnamon, Triple White Cheddar, Sweet Butter, Cheesy Cheddar, Better Butter, Caramel Bliss®, Hoppin' Jalapeno, Salt-n-Pepper, Apple Crisp, Cocoa Caliente, Denver Mix™, French Toast, Honey BBQ and Simple POP™. Flavors vary by season and location. As a better-for-you snack option, Doc Popcorn creates its own proprietary flavor blends using high quality ingredients free of trans fat, MSG, artificial colors and preservatives.

Doc Popcorn has mobile carts, kiosks and in-line stores around the world. For more information about Doc Popcorn, including franchise opportunities, visit www.docpopcorn.com.

About Doc Popcorn

Using whole grain kernels, proprietary flavor blends and other high-quality ingredients, Doc Popcorn handcrafts a wide variety of fresh-popped specialty flavors of popcorn free of trans fat, MSG, artificial colors and preservatives. Born in Boulder, Colo., Doc Popcorn started franchising in 2009 and has been consistently recognized as one of the top food franchises in the country by Entrepreneur's Franchise 500. In addition, Doc Popcorn offers co-branded franchise opportunities with its sister brand Dippin' Dots, innovator and market leader of flash-frozen ice cream. For more information and to inquire about franchise opportunities, please visit www.docpopcorn.com.

