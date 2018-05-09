Do Ramadan Right With These Vegan Recipes

During the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, Muslims around the globe fast from dawn until sunset every day. According to this article, we’re reminded to feel compassion for those less fortunate than ourselves when we abstain from eating. After the sun sets and the daily fast ends, the most compassionate meal is a #VeganRamadan dish. You can sleep well each night knowing that no animals suffered for your dinner.

Get ready to crave falafel hot dogs, lentil balls, fattoush, and more. The month will be Ramadone before you know it, so impress your friends with the vegan recipes below. Happy Ramadan!

1. Feeling some fast fattoush? Grab cucumbers, tomatoes, onions, cilantro, mint, sesame seeds, and lemon juice, and mix them all together. This plant-based recipe is almost too easy.

2. If you’re a sucker for cinnamon, you’ll love this Middle Eastern vegan rice pudding.

3. This crispy vegan chickpea omelet is filled with broccoli, bell peppers, mushrooms, carrots, and more. You’ll be obsessed in no time.

4. You’ll be swooning over these grape leaves stuffed with rice, parsley, potatoes, onions, tomatoes, and garlic.

5. We’re loving these red lentil vegan meatballs. They’ll add the perfect touch to your #VeganRamadan.

6. Who wouldn’t want to try crunchy green falafel topped with tahini sauce? Fun fact: Most falafel is made with garbanzo beans and is naturally vegan.

7. For a unique way to serve falafel, why not make it hot dog style? We’re fond of this recipe that uses chickpeas, coriander, cumin, chili powder, and other delicious ingredients.

8. Did somebody say “shwarma”? These Vegan Chicken Shwarma Wraps are guaranteed to make your friends jealous.

9. Who doesn’t enjoy tabbouleh? This quick Lebanese-style recipe is filled with parsley, green onions, cauliflower, tomatoes, onions, and lemon juice. Try experimenting with your own spices.

10. And last, but certainly not least, a Middle Eastern favorite: hummus. It’s fast and fun to make and goes with just about anything.

