DIY Expert Lynn Lilly Shares Tips on Crafting a Spooky Halloween on Tips on TV Blog

Author and Founder of Craft Box Girls Shares Her Secrets for Celebrating Halloween with Craft Inspiration and Budget Recipes

ATLANTA, Oct. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Halloween is coming and Tips On TV has Lynn Lilly, Founder of Craft Box Girls and author of Screen-Free Crafts Kids Will Love. Halloween involves many traditions, such as trick or treating and good food. Lynn shares some crafty ideas that will make this Halloween celebration the talk of any neighborhood or Halloween party. This renowned craft and DIY expert shares some food, costume and decorating tips to help everyone get creative with their scary-fun festivities.

A GREAT MEAL FOR HALLOWEEN

The first trick is to save more time for trick or treating or the party. Halloween is a chaotic time for moms. That is why Red Baron pizza is an easy mealtime solution that takes the fright out of Halloween chaos. The kids are going to be eating plenty of treats, so Red Baron pizza brings peace to mealtime because it is a meal everyone in the family can agree upon, which is especially helpful on a night like Halloween, when trick-or-treaters need to get out of the door. Red Baron offers three multi-serve pizza crust varieties, including Classic Crust, Brick Oven and Thin & Crispy, each made with a variety of premium toppings, and available in the freezer section of grocery stores nationwide. For more information, visit www.RedBaron.com

SUGGESTIONS FOR A GREAT SNACK FOR HALLOWEEN GUESTS

Giving the kids something that will sustain them before they hit the houses, so they do not go overboard on the candy right away. This sandwich is always a winner and will leave everyone feeling satisfied and full before they go trick or treating. It is a Turkey Avocado Grilled Cheese Sandwich. When short on time, Lynn likes to make a simple fruit and cheese skewer made with Havarti Snack Cheese. The key though is to use quality cheese. Her secret ingredient is Arla Cheeses. They are delicious because they are so simple. Arla's snack and sliced cheeses are free from artificial flavors and preservatives. Arla cream cheese is made from just four ingredients that you will recognize – cream, milk, cheese culture and salt. It is delicious in a dip or as a spread on a sandwich or a bagel. Arla is a farm-to-fridge dairy company that is owned by farmers and the fresh milk for their cheeses comes directly from Arla farms. Find the recipes for both of these dishes on www.arlausa.com.

