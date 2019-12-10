Dixie Brands' Extends Multi Award-Winning Gummie Portfolio with New Consumer Driven Offerings

Dixie Brands' blends consumer & category insights to create

3 new gummie SKU's purposefully crafted to address evolving consumer needs.

DENVER, Dec. 10, 2019 /CNW/ - Dixie Brands Inc. ("Dixie" or "the Company") (CSE: DIXI.U), (OTCQX: DXBRF), (Frankfurt: 0QV), one of the cannabis industry's leading consumer packaged goods ("CPG") companies, today announced that it is extending its award-winning gummie portfolio with the addition of 3 new variants available in January 2020. The new SKU's include a micro-dosed THC-infused Spicy Mango and two CBD:THC ratio offerings, Sour Strawberry 2:1 and Mellow Berry 10:1.

Dixie Brands has crafted one of the cannabis industry's most extensive branded portfolios via an unparalleled production and R&D heritage built over nearly a decade. The rising star of Dixie's portfolio of over 100 products across more than 15 different product categories is the Company's multi award-winning gummies; sales of which have grown by more than 150% in 2019 to become one of the leading gummie brands in the country thanks to an exceptional, consistent and delicious consumption experience.

As one of the industry's leading CPG companies, Dixie has embraced the consumer as the driver of its innovation pipeline with the new gummie SKU's purposefully created in response to real consumer insights. On a macro level for example, 70% of U.S. consumers enjoy eating sweet and spicy combinations (Source: Spicing Up the Food Industry: Hot & spicy trends & insights, Kalsec, 2017) driving the development of Dixie's new micro-dosed Spicy Mango product, which incorporates a proprietary blend of chipotle and habanero spices.

"Product innovation in the infused-cannabis category has been prolific but has been historically based on what the industry can do not necessarily what the canna-curious consumer is looking for." said Andrew Floor, Vice President of Marketing at Dixie Brands. "Dixie Brands has flipped that approach, putting the consumer at the center of everything we do and purposefully crafting products that address the evolving needs of the contemporary cannabis consumer."

Since the launch of the Dixie gummie portfolio in 2017, the brand has become one of the most awarded and fastest growing in the country. Available in 4 markets, Dixie had 3 of the top 5 gummie SKU's in Colorado in October (Source: Headset Sales Report, October 2019) demonstrating incredibly strong brand equity in this mature market. In the critical California market, Dixie gummie sales have grown over 400% since January 2019, establishing Dixie as a top 13 brand in the highly competitive gummie segment. While in the evolving Michigan market, sales of Dixie's gummies continue to grow at more than 30% month over month as the company focuses efforts on increasing production capacity in order to keep up with accelerating consumer demand.

