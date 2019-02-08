Diversify Your Dinner Menu

MISSION, Kan., Feb. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- (Family Features) Crafting quick, easy, nutritious meals is one of the most common goals for home chefs, yet it may sometimes be difficult to keep the menu feeling fresh and new. By introducing a variety of ingredients, you can broaden the horizons of your family's dinner options.

For creative, simple, tasty family meals, consider these globally inspired recipes that highlight inventive ways to incorporate veal as a satisfying main ingredient in nearly any dish. From sandwiches to salads, the versatility of an ingredient like veal can help you build out a full menu with a wide array of protein-rich dishes. With recipes like these, veal can become a staple on your family's weekly menu.

Visit vealmadeeasy.com for additional recipes and complete nutrition information.

Classic Veal Parmesan Sandwiches

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 10 minutes

Serves: 6

6 veal cutlets (3 ounces each)

salt, to taste

ground black pepper, to taste

1/2 cup all-purpose flour

1 egg wash

1 cup breadcrumbs

1 cup vegetable oil

12 tablespoons tomato sauce

3 tablespoons Parmesan cheese, grated

6 slices provolone cheese

6 slices mozzarella cheese

6 sub rolls

Heat oven to 350 F.

Pound each veal cutlet between sheets of parchment or plastic wrap until 1/4-inch thick.

Blot veal dry. Season each cutlet with salt and pepper, to taste. Dredge veal in flour; shake off excess. Dip in egg wash and dredge in breadcrumbs.

In large skillet over medium heat, heat about 1/8-inch oil to about 350 F. Working in batches, add breaded veal to hot oil and pan fry first side until golden brown and crisp, about 2 minutes. Turn once and pan fry second side until it reaches internal temperature of 160 F, about 1-2 minutes.

Drain on paper towels or wire rack set over baking sheet.

Add 2 tablespoons tomato sauce to each veal cutlet and sprinkle 1/2 tablespoon Parmesan cheese on top. Add one slice provolone and mozzarella cheese to each cutlet.

Place veal parmesan in oven 2-3 minutes, or until the cheese begins to melt and veal is hot.

Add veal to sub rolls and serve.

Nutrition information per serving: 45 g protein; 55 g carbohydrate; 7 g fiber; 11 g fat; 7 g saturated fat; 145 mg cholesterol; 908 mg sodium.

Veal Za'atar Flatbreads

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 25 minutes

Serves: 4

1/4 cup za'atar seasoning

3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, divided

1 package (10 ounces) flatbreads

1 onion (4 ounces), finely chopped

1/2 pound ground veal

1/4 cup crumbled feta cheese

1 tomato (6 ounces), cored and chopped

chopped parsley, for garnish

Heat oven to 425 F. In small bowl, combine za'atar seasoning and 2 tablespoons olive oil.

Spread about 1 tablespoon za'atar mixture on each flatbread. Arrange flatbreads on large baking sheet; set aside.

In 10-inch skillet over medium heat, heat remaining olive oil. Cook onion 4-5 minutes, stirring occasionally. Add veal and cook 4-5 minutes until no longer pink, stirring to break up meat.

Remove skillet from heat; stir in feta cheese. Spoon 1/4 veal mixture onto each flatbread. Sprinkle each flatbread with tomato. Bake 8-10 minutes, or until hot. Sprinkle each flatbread with parsley.

Nutrition information per serving: 17 g protein; 40 g carbohydrate; 19 g fat; 5 g saturated fat; 45 mg cholesterol; 760 mg sodium; 1 g fiber; 5 g total sugars; 10% DV calcium; 15% DV iron.

Mediterranean Grilled Salad

Prep time: 20 minutes

Cook time: 10 minutes

Serves: 4

1 large orange (12 ounces)

1/2 cup Italian salad dressing

1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

1 veal cutlet (12 ounces), pounded to 1/4-1/8-inch thick

1 bulb fennel (7 ounces), trimmed, halved and cored

1/2 small red onion (1 1/2 ounces), thinly sliced

1 1/2 cups cooked farro

2 cups packed baby arugula (about 3 ounces)

1 head radicchio (4 ounces), cored and torn (about 2 cups packed)

1/2 cup toasted hazelnuts, chopped

1 ounce Parmesan cheese

Grate 1/2 tablespoon zest from orange; reserve orange. Stir zest into salad dressing.

Use knife to remove skin and pith from orange. Use knife to cut between fruit and membrane to release each orange section. Squeeze membrane to extract 1/4 cup juice; reserve juice and orange sections.

In bowl, whisk reserved orange juice, mustard and salad dressing. Remove 1/4 cup dressing to re-sealable food storage bag. Add veal cutlets to dressing in bag. Re-seal bag and turn several times until veal is coated with dressing; set aside.

Prepare grill or heat grill pan over medium-high heat on stovetop. Remove veal cutlets from dressing; discard dressing. Grill veal cutlets 5-6 minutes, turning once. Remove cutlets from heat. Place on cutting board and cut into bite-size pieces.

Thinly slice fennel halves and place in bowl. Add red onion, farro, arugula and radicchio; toss. Add veal, orange sections, reserved salad dressing and hazelnuts.

Draw blade of vegetable peeler across surface of cheese to make thin ribbons. Toss to coat with dressing. Divide salad among four bowls.

Nutrition information per serving (about 2 cups): 30 g protein; 36 g carbohydrate; 17 g fat; 3 g saturated fat; 50 mg cholesterol; 560 mg sodium; 6 g fiber; 9 g total sugars; 3 mg iron; 539 mg potassium.

Veal, Spinach and Tomato Arepas

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 20 minutes

Serves: 4

1/2 pound veal cutlets

1 teaspoon cumin

1/2 teaspoon chili powder

1 1/2 tablespoons olive oil

2 green onions (1 ounce each), sliced

1 clove garlic, minced

1 can (10 ounces) diced tomatoes and green chilies

1/8 teaspoon salt

2 cups packed baby spinach (about 2 1/2 ounces)

4 arepas (5 inches in diameter)

1/4 cup crumbled queso blanco cheese (1 ounce)

Pound veal cutlets into 1/4-1/8-inch thickness; cut into 1-inch strips. Place in bowl and toss with cumin and chili powder.

In 12-inch, nonstick skillet over medium heat, heat olive oil. Cook veal strips 1-2 minutes. Remove veal to plate; keep warm. In same skillet over medium heat, cook green onions and garlic 2-3 minutes. Add tomatoes and salt; over high heat, heat to boil. Reduce heat to low; simmer 5 minutes until slightly reduced.

Stir in spinach. Cook 3-4 minutes, or until spinach wilts and is tender. Return veal to skillet; heat through.

To serve, heat skillet or griddle over medium heat. Toast arepas on each side until lightly browned and heated through, turning once.

Cut each arepa in half horizontally. Top bottom half of each arepa with veal mixture. Sprinkle each with cheese; replace arepa tops.

Nutrition information per serving (1 arepa): 15 g protein; 12 g carbohydrate; 14 g fat; 5 g saturated fat; 50 mg cholesterol; 450 mg sodium; 2 g total sugars; 10% DV calcium; 10% DV iron.

