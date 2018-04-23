NEW YORK, April 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The distillers' grains market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.8%.

The distillers' grains market is estimated to be valued at USD 10.78 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach 14.95 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2018. The market is driven by distillers' grains being used as a favorable alternative to traditional feedstock and growth of the organized livestock sector. Lack of awareness in developing countries, fluctuating prices of grains and Ill-effects of excess consumption are the major restraints for the growth of this market.

Dried Distillers' Grains with Solubles (DDGS) segment estimated to lead the market with the largest share in from 2018.

The DDGS segment is estimated to dominate the market for distillers' grains in 2018.It is also projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Properties such as high protein content, energy, and highly digestible phosphorus content in DDGS are responsible for its growing use as a partial replacement for some more expensive traditional animal feed such as corn and soybean meal.

The corn segment is projected to be the fastest-growing source of distillers' grains from 2018 to 2023.

The distillers' grains market, by source, is estimated to be dominated by the corn segment in 2018.The corn segment is mainly driven by the fact that this is the key grain used in ethanol production, resulting in an increasing supply of corn-based distillers' grains, as a by-product.

Further, the high availability of phosphorus content in corn-based distillers' grains provides high energy and protein to livestock, and it is an economical alternative to other feed ingredients.

North America set to lead the distillers' grains market with the largest share in 2018.

The North American market is estimated to be the largest in 2018.The market in North America is majorly driven by the high production and consumption of distillers' grains in the US market.

Further growth can be attributed to the growing trade of distillers' grains from the US to Canada and Mexico, due to North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA).This agreement allows duty-free access to all products promoted by the United States Grains Council (USGC), which include distillers' grains.

The Asia Pacific market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2018 to 2023. The increase in demand for animal-based products; growth of the regional population; the rise in disposable incomes; the rise in urbanization, especially in China, India, and Japan; and continuous modernization in the feed industry drive the distillers' grains market in Asia Pacific.

The breakdown of the primaries on the basis of company type, designation, and region, conducted during the research study, is as follows:

• By Company Type: Tier I: 28%, Tier II: 33%, and Tier III: 39%

• By Designation: C Level: 49%, D Level: 21%, Others: 30%

• By Region: North America: 25%, Europe: 30%, Asia Pacific: 40%, and RoW: 5%

Key distillers' grain manufacturing players include the following:

• ADM (US)

• Valero (US)

• Husky Energy (Canada)

• Green Plains Inc. (US)

• Bunge Limited (US)

• Pacific Ethanol, Inc. (US)

• CropEnergies AG (Germany)

• Purina Animal Nutrition (US)

• Flint Hills Resources (US)

• POET, LLC (US)

• Didion Milling Inc. (US)

• Greenfield Global (Canada)

The key players in the distillers' grains market adopted mergers & acquisitions as their key growth strategy to increase their market share and profits. Expansions and investments accounted for the second most important form of growth strategy to be adopted by market players.

Research Coverage

The report analyzes the distillers' grains market across different types and regions.It aims at estimating the size and future growth potential of this market across different segments such as type, source, livestock, and region.

The report also includes in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market, along with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.

Reasons to buy this report:

• To get a comprehensive overview of the global distillers' grains market

• To gain wide-ranging information about the top players in this industry, their product portfolios, and key strategies adopted by them

• To gain insights of the major countries/regions in which the distillers' grains market is flourishing

