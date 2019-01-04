Discover Diverse, Thriving Food Scene at Taste of Alhambra Restaurant Week 2019

From Jan 27 - Feb 2, 2019, foodies can enjoy Asian Fusion, Irish, Italian, American and Peruvian cuisines with dining specials in Alhambra.

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Downtown Alhambra Business Association (DABA) is pleased announce the return of "Taste of Alhambra Restaurant Week," from Jan. 27- Feb. 2, 2019, as part of "Visit California Restaurant Month."

This foodie-favorite week is the perfect time to take a global culinary tour throughout the diverse and thriving food culture of Alhambra. Diners can experience tasty food and prices that promise to delight the palate and wallet thanks to specials and prix-fixe menus from participating eateries.

Restaurants are offering 2-3 course menus priced anywhere from $15 -$30 for lunch, and $20 – $50 for dinner. Diners simply need to call and make reservations, or visit the restaurants and ask for their "Taste of Alhambra" prix-fixe menus.

The week-long promotion spotlights the multi-cultural cuisines of Downtown Alhambra's restaurant scene, with many options: American Continental, Asian Fusion, Irish, Italian, Peruvian, Indian and more. In its second year, Taste of Alhambra Restaurant Week (TARW) has 13 restaurants on its roster, including: Limerick's Tavern, Panasia Sweet and Savory, Mancora Peruvian Cuisine, Charlie's Trio Café, Vinos at Trios, 38 Degrees Ale House & Grill, Diner on Main, Big Catch Seafood House, Bon Appetea Café, Dickey's BBQ Pit Alhambra, Phoenix Inn Chinese Cuisine, Alondra's Hot Wings, and Mahan Indian Restaurant.

With a growing diversity of culinary talent, Alhambra has been steadily carving out its own niche in dining excellence within the larger Los Angeles market. The late and beloved food critic, Jonathon Gold, often uncovered "hidden gems" in this enclave of the San Gabriel Valley.

Mancora Peruvian Cuisine, one of Downtown Alhambra's hidden gems located in a strip mall, promises another inspired, five-course menu of flavorful, seafood-based items like Ceviché, Luscious Pulpo al Olivo, and Arroz con Mariscos, for just under $50. Deals like this give budget-minded diners a chance to sample offerings that would normally be priced higher.

TARW also gives restaurants the opportunity to either showcase popular items already on their menu, or test out new dishes. Last year, 38 Degrees Ale House & Grill successfully launched their "smoked hickory and mesquite barbecue trays," and they are now part of their regular menu year-round. Looking forward to this year, Limerick's Tavern (not the typical Irish gastro pub and known for their gourmet-level food) is excited to spotlight their scratch kitchen's evolving creations, which can include signature items like Chixcharrones, Braised Short Ribs and Scottish Salmon.

With a collective of promising restaurants, the city has high hopes for the second TARW. Current DABA president, Liza Rodriguez commented, "Our first Taste of Alhambra Restaurant Week was overall a positive success that brought a lot of needed energy into Downtown Alhambra. And we are thrilled to hold our second restaurant week to continue showing off our city's bustling food scene!"

About Downtown Alhambra Business Association (DABA)

The Downtown Alhambra Business Association (DABA) is an extension of the Alhambra Chamber of Commerce. DABA focuses on a concentrated area known as the "Alhambra Mosaic," a mix of restaurants, retail shops, specialty boutiques, cafes and entertainment venues, centrally located on Main Street and an adjacent two-mile radius.

