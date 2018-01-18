DineEquity, Inc. to Host Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2017 Earnings Conference Call on February 20, 2018

GLENDALE, Calif., Jan. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- DineEquity, Inc. (NYSE: DIN), the parent company of Applebee's Neighborhood Grill & Bar® and IHOP® restaurants, will announce its fourth quarter and fiscal 2017 financial results on February 20, 2018 before the stock market opens. The Company will host a conference call to discuss its results on the same day at 5:00 a.m. Pacific Time/8:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

To participate on the call, please dial (888) 771-4371 and reference passcode 46299784. International callers, please dial (847) 585-4405 and reference passcode 46299784.

A live webcast of the call will be available on DineEquity's website at www.dineequity.com and may be accessed by visiting Events and Presentations under the site's Investors section. Participants should allow approximately ten minutes prior to the call's start time to visit the site and download any streaming media software needed to listen to the webcast. A telephonic replay of the call may be accessed from 7:30 a.m. Pacific Time on February 20, 2018 through 8:59 p.m. Pacific Time on February 27, 2018 by dialing (888) 843-7419 and referencing passcode 46299784#. International callers, please dial (630) 652-3042 and reference passcode 46299784#. An online archive of the webcast will also be available on Events and Presentations under the Investors section of DineEquity's website.

About DineEquity, Inc.

Based in Glendale, California, DineEquity, Inc. (NYSE: DIN), through its subsidiaries, franchises restaurants under both the Applebee's Neighborhood Grill & Bar and IHOP brands. With more than 3,700 restaurants combined in 19 countries and approximately 400 franchisees, DineEquity is one of the largest full-service restaurant companies in the world. For more information on DineEquity, visit the Company's website located at www.dineequity.com.

