Dimension Development Unveils Fresh Approach To Weddings And Events Under Executive Chef Alberto Avila At The Fort Collins Marriott

FORT COLLINS, Colo., Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Special occasions are something to celebrate at the Fort Collins Marriott with the recent addition of Executive Chef Alberto Avila. Since arriving in May, the culinary veteran continues to make his mark by shaking up traditional banquet and catering menus in favor of flavorful, inspiring cuisine featuring seasonal and locally sourced ingredients, delighting guests and enhancing event experiences in Fort Collins.

"We are very pleased to have Executive Chef Alberto Avila oversee culinary operations at the hotel. Although he has been here only a few months, he has elevating the food quality to a whole new level. What he is doing is unmatched, especially with his new banquet offerings. As sophisticated as they are innovative, Chef is creating notable dishes that are leaving a positive impression on our guests," says Hank Van Orden, General Manager, Fort Collins Marriott.

Nestled at the base of the Rocky Mountains, the modern 229-room Fort Collins Marriott is part of the Dimension Development Company portfolio of properties. The hotel is home to elegant venues, including over 18,000 square feet of total event space. Additionally, the property has the distinction of being the only hotel in Northern Colorado to offer outdoor event space. The exquisite open-air venue can host up to 250 guests and features a beautiful pergola, providing a picture-perfect setting for wedding ceremonies, receptions, and social events.

Savoring the Possibilities

Whether it's breakfast, a lunch buffet, plated dinner, cocktail reception, or a themed break, Chef Avila and his team always strive to create extraordinary moments for groups of all sizes. A graduate of the prestigious Culinary Institute of America in New York, Chef Avila brings extensive experience from his time working in restaurants, hotels, and resorts across the United States. Along with managing the day-to-day operations of the kitchen and banquets, he ensures only the best quality products are used throughout the property, including Copper Creek Restaurant.

"I'm always seeking new ways to create unique and memorable experiences for guests, that wow factor! I regularly work with local farmers for fresh produce as well as meat providers in Colorado to source ingredients for the menus. For me, the emphasis is on local and farm-to-table. People seem to enjoy it and show their appreciation," says Chef Avila.

While a range of cuisine including Southwestern, Greek, Italian, Asian Fusion and more is available, the food offerings also provide a taste of Colorado with plated lunch selections such as Colorado Smoked Salmon and dinner buffets featuring Slow-Braised Short Ribs and Seared Ruby Red Trout with Tomato Artichoke Crudo as options, along with signature creations, such as Ground Beef Black Angus Burgers and Kebabs with Micro Basil and Fresh Mint that Avila created for the menu for smaller banquets.

Located in a vibrant town surrounded by stunning scenery, the Fort Collins Marriott is minutes from top attractions including Rocky Mountain National Park, Old Town Fort Collins, Foothills Shopping Center, and Colorado State University.

For more information, or to book your next stay at Fort Collins Marriott, visit https://www.marriott.com/hotels/travel/ftcco-fort-collins-marriott/ or call 970-226-5200.

Dimension Development Co. was founded in 1988 and has successfully developed, acquired, and managed full-service, all-suite, and limited feature hotels. The company's various hotel partnerships have produced winning combinations in markets throughout the country. Dimension is a growth-oriented hospitality management company. Its current portfolio consists of more than 65 hotels across the U.S. with the leading brands: Marriott International, Inc., Hilton Worldwide, Hyatt Global and Resorts, and InterContinental Hotel Group.

For more information about Dimension Development Co., please visit www.dimdev.com

