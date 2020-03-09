Dietary Fibers Market Value to Cross $12 Billion by 2026, Says Global Market Insights, Inc.

Dietary Fibers Industry revenue is expected to register over 12.5% CAGR from 2020 to 2026, supported by rapid adoption of natural ingredients in the food & beverage industry.

SELBYVILLE, Del., March 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global dietary fibers market value is projected to reach over USD 12 billion by 2026, according to a new research report by Global Market Insights, Inc. Shifting trends towards clean label ingredients will cater to the demand for global dietary fibers.

The expanding pharmaceutical industry, the aging population, and increasing healthcare spending are among the key factors driving global dietary fiber market growth. A high product development rate, owing to heavy R&D spending, will propel market expansion over the projected timeline. The growing incidence of gastrointestinal diseases, including constipation, Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS), Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD), and diverticular disease, will supplement the growing demand for pharmaceutical products, propelling the global dietary fiber industry outlook.

Inulin is a sub-type of soluble dietary fiber and is projected to hold a considerable share in the overall dietary fibers market over the forecast time frame. This is attributed to multiple health benefits offered by the product, along with being a potential source of fat and sugar in frozen dairy desserts, bakery products, and confectionery products. This product is majorly utilized as a laxative for weight loss regimes and as a flavor enhancer in several food products. Significant R&D investments by major companies in the market for meeting consumers' unmet needs concerning better-quality functionalities and performances will drive the market.

Some major findings of the global dietary fibers market analysis report include:

Shifting trends towards a healthy diet will offer sturdy growth opportunities for the market growth

The products' multifunctional attributes are paving way for a range of applications in the food and beverage industry

Demand for prebiotic fibers, specializing branches of the clinical and sports nutrition segments will lead to new product developments in the market

Rising sustainability and product development involving the use of clean label ingredients has further augmented the growth of the global dietary fibers market

Key market players occupying the major global dietary fibers market share include Archer Daniels Midland Company, Cargill Incorporated, Lonza Group, Nexira, Inc., Ingredion Incorporated, DuPont, Roquette Freres, Tate & Lyle PLC, Royal DSM, Procter & Gamble, GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) and Kerry Group among others

Manufacturers are focusing on offering dietary fiber solutions in a customized format so that it meets the exact needs of the customers and can broaden their customer base

Fruits and vegetables are prominent sources of dietary fibers. Vegetables such as spinach, carrots, broccoli, cauliflower, cabbage, kale, and other green leafy vegetable are excellent sources of insoluble fiber. Fruits, on the other hand, provide both soluble and insoluble fibers. Citrus fruits and berries are rich in soluble fibers and provide other beneficial ingredients such as low-molecular carbohydrates, aroma compounds, and fruit acids, which have augmented their usage. In addition, technological advancements enabling the utilization of fruits and vegetable waste to derive dietary fiber will increase their adoption as a source over the forecast timeline.

Dietary Fibers Market By Application (Food [Bakery, Breakfast Cereals & Snacks, Confectionery, Dairy, Meat Products, Infant Food], Beverages, Pharmaceutical, Companion Animal Nutrition), Product (Soluble [Inulin, Pectin, Polydextrose, Beta-Glucan, Fructooligosaccharides (FOS), Galactooligosaccharides (GOS), Corn Fiber], Insoluble [Cellulose, Hemicellulose, Chitin & Chitosan, Lignin, Fiber/Bran, Resistant Starch]), By Source (Cereals & Grains, Fruits & Vegetables), Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook, Growth Potential, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2020-2026

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/dietary-fibers-market

Dietary fibers are used in dairy applications such as yogurt, ice cream, low fat or fat-free milk, cheese, dips, dressings, frozen desserts, and cottage cheese. The ability to provide a smooth texture in low-fat dairy products will supplement global dietary fiber market growth from 2020 to 2026. Dietary fibers can be used to control melting in cheese. It augments the sensory feel in ice-cream and cheese analogs and aids in the reduction of syneresis in fermented milk products. Dairy products manufacturers can gain a competitive advantage by using high-fiber nutrition content claims, thus increasing the dietary fibers' use in the dairy industry.

As per the USDA report on fiber intake by the consumers across the U.S., the amount of fiber consumed by the people aged more than 60 years is higher as compared to the other age groups' amount of fiber consumption. In addition, adult females showed higher dietary fiber intake than their male counterparts. Furthermore, the dietary fiber density in the daily diet can be substantially increased by the incorporation of whole grains, vegetables, and fruits, which are highly rich in fiber content, thereby propelling overall market growth across the country.

Grain Processing Corporation, Ingredion Incorporated, Procter and Gamble, J. Rettenmaier & Sohne Group, Roquette Freres, and Tate & Lyle are the major manufacturers operating in the global dietary fibers market. Major manufacturers are forward and fully integrated, involving operations in raw material production and product distribution. For instance, Cargill, Archers Daniels Midland Company, and SunOpta, Inc. are the fully integrated companies operating in the market. Nexira Inc., Royal DSM, GlaxoSmithKline, and Novartis are the key forward integrated companies present in the market.

