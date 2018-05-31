Dickey's Packs: The Perfect Summertime Meal Option

DALLAS, May 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Summer is a time for backyard barbecues, high school graduations, lake days, road trips and lazy nights at home, and the best way to celebrate summer is with a Dickey's Pack. From lunch for two to a large gathering, Dickey's Barbecue Pit has the perfect Pack option.

"When our guests think 'barbecue' this summer we want them to immediately come to us for authentic, slow-smoked meats and savory sides," says Trevor Wilson, Vice President of Marketing at Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. "Our Packs offer guests the ease of having a complete barbecue meal without the hassle of making it themselves."

Dickey's Pack options include the Picnic Pack for two, the Family Pack for four, the XL Pack for eight and the Party Pack for 12.

Guests also have the option of ordering their Pack via ordering online at dickeys.com, through the Dickey's App or calling their local Dickey's Barbecue Pit. Guests can also order their Dickey's Pack for delivery in participating locations, so they never have to interrupt their summer fun.

Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., the nation's largest barbecue chain was founded in 1941 by Travis Dickey. Today, all meats are still slow smoked on-site in each restaurant. The Dallas-based family-run barbecue franchise offers several slow-smoked meats and home style sides with 'No B.S. (Bad Stuff)' included. The fast-casual concept has expanded to more than 550 locations in 45 states. In 2016, Dickey's won first place on Fast Casual's "Top 100 Movers and Shakers" list and in 2018 Dickey's Barbecue Pit made the Top 10. Dickey's Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Entrepreneur Magazine, Franchise Times, and Nation's Restaurant News. For more information, visit www.dickeys.com.

