Dickey's Barbecue Pit Opens Their Doors in Ashburn, VA

The new location will open Tuesday, December 19

ASHBURN, Va., Dec. 18, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Dickey's Barbecue Pit opens their newest location Tuesday, December 19 with four weeks of specials and giveaways, including free barbecue for a year for three lucky guests. The new location will be opened by new Dickey's franchisee Chris Mills.

The new location will offer guests $2 Pulled Pork Sandwiches on Tuesday, December 19 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., limit two per guest.

"The Dickey family congratulates Chris on opening his first Dickey's Barbecue Pit location," says Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. "We are honored to have experienced new franchisees such as Chris who are passionate about the art of great barbecue and have a love for the Dickey's Barbecue Pit brand."

Dickey's will offer the following specials and giveaways for the next four weeks:

Thirsty Thursdays: Guests will receive a free Big Yellow Cup with free refills all day.

Philanthropy Fridays: "You Give, We Give" – Guests who donate to Dickey's charitable foundation, Barbecue, Boots & Badges, will receive a gift card as a thank you for their donation. All uniformed first responders also receive 50 percent off their meal.

Smokin' Saturdays: Guests may purchase $2 Pulled Pork Sandwiches from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., limit two per guest.

Kids Eat Free Sundays: Kids eat free with an adult purchase of $10 or more.

Though Chris has years of restaurant experience, this Dickey's Barbecue Pit location will be the first venture of his own. "When I decided to open my own concept, I knew Dickey's was the best option for me. Along with their delicious barbecue, they have a great business model and I love the atmosphere of every store," says Chris. "I am honored to bring Dickey's to the residents of the Ashburn community and look forward to opening more locations in the future."

To join Dickey's Big Yellow Cup Club and receive members-only specials and discounts, click here.

The new Dickey's Barbecue Pit in Ashburn is located at 20020 Ashbrook Commons Plaza #106, Ashburn, VA 20147. The phone number is 703-297-8948.

To find the location nearest you, click here.

Find Dickey's on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

To learn more about franchising with Dickeys, visit www.dickeys.com/franchise or call 866-340-6188.

About Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., the nation's largest barbecue chain, was founded in 1941 by Travis Dickey. Today, all meats are still slow smoked on-site in each restaurant. The Dallas-based family-run barbecue franchise offers several slow-smoked meats and home style sides with 'No B.S. (Bad Stuff)' included. The fast-casual concept has expanded to more than 550 locations in 44 states. In 2016, Dickey's won first place on Fast Casual's "Top 100 Movers and Shakers" list and in 2017 again won a top 10 on the list. Dickey's Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Entrepreneur Magazine, Franchise Times, and Nation's Restaurant News. For more information, visit www.dickeys.com.

Media Contact:

Callie Head

chead@dickeys.com

Ashley Richardson

arichardson@dickeys.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dickeys-barbecue-pit-opens-their-doors-in-ashburn-va-300572638.html

SOURCE Dickey's Barbecue