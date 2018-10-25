Dickey's Barbecue Pit Franchisee Brings New Location to Jensen Beach, FL

JENSEN BEACH, Fla., Oct. 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Dickey's Barbecue Pit franchisee, Natasha Refkalesfsky, plans to open her first Dickey's location in Jensen Beach, Florida soon.

"The Dickey family congratulates Natasha on opening her first Dickey's Barbecue Pit location in East Florida," says Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. "We are always proud to see new franchisees join the growing family."

Dickey's is a fast-casual barbecue restaurant featuring a variety of slow-smoked meats accompanied with savory, wholesome sides. Dickey's looks forward to introducing the Jensen Beach area to Legit. Texas. Barbecue.

About Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., the nation's largest barbecue chain was founded in 1941 by Travis Dickey. For the past 77 years, Dickey's Barbecue Pit locations across the nation have served guests Legit. Texas. Barbecue.™ At Dickey's, all meats are smoked low and slow on-site, every night in every location. The Dallas-based family-run barbecue franchise offers several slow-smoked meats and wholesome sides with 'No B.S. (Bad Stuff)' included. The fast-casual concept has expanded to more than 500 locations in 44 states. In 2016, Dickey's won first place on Fast Casual's "Top 100 Movers and Shakers" list and in 2018 Dickey's Barbecue Pit made the Top 10. Dickey's Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Entrepreneur Magazine, Franchise Times and Nation's Restaurant News. For more information, visit www.dickeys.com.

