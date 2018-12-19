The Dickey Foundation Outfits Dallas Police Department with Ballistic Armor

DALLAS, Dec. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dickey Foundation, the Dickey's Barbecue Pit charitable organization, recently outfitted the entire Dallas Police Department with top-of-the-line ballistic vests.

The Dickey Foundation sets out to protect those that so bravely serve communities across the nation. Over the past year, Dickey's Barbecue Pit and The Dickey Foundation have worked together locally in the Dallas area to raise the funds to gift more than 2,000 vests to Dallas' local heroes.

"As the founder of The Dickey Foundation, it is my honor to be a part of such a giving Dallas community," says Maurine Dickey, Founder of The Dickey Foundation. "Without the support of the folks in our area, we would not have been able to gift these ballistic vests to the brave men and women of the Dallas Police Department."

Though The Dickey Foundation's reach is national, the efforts are intensely local and Dickey's Barbecue Pit owners across the nation give back to their first responders and do so as often as they can.

Donate to The Dickey Foundation here.

Follow Dickey's on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About The Dickey Foundation

Since 1941, Dickey's Barbecue Pit has taken great pride in our Texas style barbecue and our commitment to the communities we serve. It is in that spirit, that The Dickey Foundation was created. The Dickey Foundation supports first responders who protect and unite our communities. Our Foundation is national but our efforts are intensely local, focusing on financial support, public education and providing the equipment necessary for the safety of our first responders.

About Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., the nation's largest barbecue chain was founded in 1941 by Travis Dickey. For the past 77 years, Dickey's Barbecue Pit locations across the nation have served guests Legit. Texas. Barbecue.™ At Dickey's, all meats are smoked low and slow on-site, every night in every location. The Dallas-based family-run barbecue franchise offers several slow-smoked meats and wholesome sides with 'No B.S. (Bad Stuff)' included. The fast-casual concept has expanded worldwide and includes more than 500 locations in 44 states. In 2016, Dickey's won first place on Fast Casual's "Top 100 Movers and Shakers" list and in 2018 Dickey's Barbecue Pit made the Top 10. Dickey's Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Entrepreneur Magazine, Franchise Times and Nation's Restaurant News. For more information, visit www.dickeys.com.

Media Contact:

Callie Head

chead@dickeys.com

Ashley Richardson

arichardson@dickeys.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-dickey-foundation-outfits-dallas-police-department-with-ballistic-armor-300768995.html

SOURCE The Dickey Foundation