DFA Welcomes Travelers and Families to its Newly Reimagined Cheese Store in Utah

"The Creamery" offers visitors unique farm-to-table dining, a farm-fresh boutique and interactive experience

KANSAS CITY, Kan., Nov. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Dairy Farmers of America (DFA), a national cooperative owned by family farmers, today announced it will be opening the doors of its newly reimagined retail store, full-service café and interactive experience, The Creamery, in Beaver, Utah, at 8 a.m. on Saturday, November 17. Whether it is travelers passing by on Interstate 15 looking for an inviting place to stretch their legs, families looking for a unique dining experience to create memories or customers seeking its famous squeaky cheese, The Creamery becomes a must-stop attraction for those of all ages.

The 11,250-square-foot store, located midway between Las Vegas, Nev., and Salt Lake City, Utah, along Interstate 15, is more than four times the size of the original store it replaces and features expanded retail space, greater product selection and an interactive, educational experience about dairy. The store's interior combines modern, clean lines with rustic touches for a welcoming and natural feel. The Creamery builds upon the success of the previous location, one block away, and will offer a variety of dairy products, including cheese curds, hand-crafted cheeses, ice cream and branded merchandise. The new concept also features a full-service café serving breakfast and lunch. Menu items will include fresh-made sandwiches and other dairy-based selections showcasing the local cheeses made at the adjacent DFA Beaver City plant, which was built by dairy farmers and has been a part of the region's history for more than 60 years.

"The Creamery is filled with unique storylines from its heritage in cheese making to its all-new dairy experience attraction, but what really sets it apart is The Creamery is a farm-to-table concept owned by hardworking family dairy farms," says Dennis Rodenbaugh, senior vice president and chief operating officer of DFA's Western Fluid Group. "These dedicated family farms work tirelessly to provide the milk needed to make The Creamery's wide variety of cheeses. Our hope is that visitors leave The Creamery with new family memories and traditions, a deep appreciation for the dairy they consume and stories and history about these family farms."

The Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) reports nearly 17,000 vehicles travel past The Creamery location during business hours daily. With its increased footprint and greater visibility from the nearby interstate, The Creamery expects to drastically increase daily visitors and make itself a routine stop for those travelling by. As a result of the expected growth, The Creamery has added seven new employees and anticipates additional hiring to accommodate continued growth and seasonal needs. The Creamery's easy-to-access parking lot was designed to accommodate passenger cars, large tour buses, RVs and trucks.

For those unable to travel to the store, an easy to navigate online marketplace has been launched where visitors to the website will find a variety of dairy products, including cheese curds, hand-crafted cheeses and gift boxes. Items are available now and shipping throughout the year to anywhere in the continental United States, in packaging that will ensure farm-fresh flavor at customers' doorsteps. One and two-day shipping options available.

The Creamery is located at 165 S. 500 W., Beaver, UT 84713. Store hours are 8 a.m.–6 p.m Monday–Saturday. To learn more about The Creamery and order its famous cheese curds today, visit thecreameryutah.com and follow on Facebook and Instagram.

About The Creamery

The Creamery is a new farm-to-table retail experience and café located in Beaver, Utah, created by Dairy Farmers of America (DFA), a national dairy cooperative owned by more than 14,500 family dairy farmers. The Creamery features locally produced, farm-fresh cheeses and cheese curds from Utah-area dairy farmers. The Creamery's signature cheeses are produced on-site at DFA's Beaver City plant, which has been a fixture in the area for more than 60 years. For more information, visit thecreameryutah.com

About Dairy Farmers of America

Dairy Farmers of America is a national, farmer-owned dairy cooperative focusing on quality, innovation and the future of family dairies. While supporting and serving more than 14,500 family farmers, DFA works with some of the world's largest food companies to develop ingredients that satisfy their customers' cravings while staying committed to social responsibility and ethical farming. For more information, please visit dfamilk.com.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dfa-welcomes-travelers-and-families-to-its-newly-reimagined-cheese-store-in-utah-300752311.html

SOURCE Dairy Farmers of America