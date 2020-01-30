Devanco Foods Completion of Acquisition Agreement for Patented Beef Bacon Production Process is Global Game Changer

Inventor Howard Bender Comes with Deal

CAROL STREAM, Ill., Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Devanco Foods has announced the close of an acquisition agreement that will give the company exclusive rights to all patents and intellectual property for Schmacon™ Beef Bacon. Howard Bender, founder and CEO of Schmacon™ Products LLC, has signed on as the Director of Beef Bacon products for Devanco Foods in a separate agreement. Terms of both agreements were undisclosed.

"This patented process changes the way the world sees beef bacon moving forward," said Peter Bartzis, CEO and founding partner of Devanco Foods. "Using a manufacturing process Bender and his team developed, the beef retains whole-muscle, keeps the ingredients very clean and produces the finest beef bacon."

"We found that most beef bacon products do not eat well," said Evan Bartzis, general manager and Peter's son. "We are going to change that reputation. Schmacon™ has an incredible co-branded product and relationship with the Certified Angus Beef ® brand and takes beef bacon to a whole new level. With great raw materials like Certified Angus Beef ® brand product, our beef bacon is game changing."

Howard Bender, founder and inventor of Schmacon™ Products with both a culinary and sales distribution background, was excited to make this happen. "We knew Devanco had the resources to take beef bacon to the next level.

"We had the help of the National Cattlemen's Beef Association, BRANDformula's development team and strategists, and the Certified Angus Beef LLC team with global reach. It's the support of these larger organizations that helped get us to Devanco today," Bender explained.

Bartzis' team has begun broad global distribution targeting quick-service restaurant chains, major hotel groups, large university feeders and major grocery chains. The company maintains a pork-free facility and 100% of its bacon is Certified Halal.

Established in 1993, Devanco Foods currently manufactures gyros, fully cooked whole muscle beef products, beef and poultry burgers, and Mediterranean products for foodservice and retail markets. It has recently entered the plant-based product market with a variety of vegan items. Based in Carol Stream, Ill., Devanco recently opened a 100,000 sq./ft. SQF2 USDA facility to manage expected growth in the near term.

Schmacon™ Patent NO. 9,867,392 B2 www.schmacon.com www.devancofoods.com

Liz Vanderhoef

Devanco Foods

224-239-6214

lvanderhoef@devancofoods.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/devanco-foods-completion-of-acquisition-agreement-for-patented-beef-bacon-production-process-is-global-game-changer-300996461.html

SOURCE Devanco Foods