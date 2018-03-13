11 Desserts Perfect for Passover

Passover — the Jewish spring holiday that remembers the miraculous liberation of the Israelites from slavery in Egypt — is a multiple-day celebration rich in tradition. The Passover Seder is the ceremonial meal that marks the beginning of the observance.

As we mentioned above, tradition and ceremony play an important part in the Passover celebration — the Seder, which begins after sundown, is certainly no exception. It includes a retelling of the story of the Jewish people’s liberation from slavery in ancient Egypt. Those who celebrate use a Haggadah to lead them through the ceremonies of the Seder, which include singing, reading, drinking ceremonial wine, and discussing the symbolism of the foods arranged on a Seder plate.

After the ceremonial meal, most enjoy a modest feast among friends and family, and there are plenty of tasty dishes that can complement cherished traditions — and plenty of desserts that are perfectly suited for the occasion.

Since leavened bread is typically not eaten during Passover, desserts are made using matzo or are entirely gluten free (so as not to use any of the five forbidden grains). From delicious, chewy macaroons to indulgent chocolate sorbet, flourless fudgy walnut cookies, and more wonderfully indulgent desserts, we searched The Daily Meal recipes archives high and low to find some of our most delicious (kosher!) dessert recipes to try this Passover.