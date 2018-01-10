Denny's Puts a Free Grand Slam® at America's Fingertips

'America's Diner' celebrates success of category-defining 'Denny's on Demand' with free 'Build Your Own Grand Slam®' promotion

SPARTANBURG, S.C., Jan. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Since its inception in May 2017, 'Denny's on Demand' - the first-of-its-kind online and mobile ordering platform - has been delivering guests the convenience they crave along with the diner classics they love, whenever and wherever they want it – to the tune of over 800,000 orders to date. While more and more guests continue to enjoy a taste of Denny's available at their fingertips, the diner is kicking off the New Year thanking new – and returning - users of 'Denny's on Demand' by giving away one of its most iconic dishes for free. Now through Wednesday, Jan. 31, every user that creates an account and places an online or mobile order through the platform will receive a complimentary Build Your Own Grand Slam® to enjoy with their following 'Denny's on Demand' order.

"We launched 'Denny's on Demand' as a way to serve our guests exactly how - and where - they want to be served, offering greater convenience without compromising on quality or variety," said John Dillon, @DillonJohnW, chief marketing officer for Denny's. "The response from our guests' to-date has been incredible and we are excited about the developments we have planned in 2018 that will enhance the experience even more. To celebrate and extend a little New Year cheer we're offering a free Build Your Own Grand Slam® - one of the most popular dishes sold through online ordering with more than 7,000 different combinations available - to thank America for dining with us, wherever and however they choose to do so with 'Denny's on Demand.'"

In addition to rewarding current users of 'Denny's on Demand,' the brand is extending its thanks all the way back to fans who originally helped inspire the launch of the online ordering platform with their social media wishes. In collaboration with singer-songwriter, Edwin McCain, Denny's fans can visit http://youinspired.us/ to see if one of their tweets pleading for Denny's delivery is featured in this special musical tribute. Those inspirational tweets included in the exclusive video are eligible to claim a reward for helping make their 'Denny's on Demand' dream a growing reality for America.

'Denny's on Demand' offers an entirely new approach to online ordering, enabling users to fully customize and place an order of any breakfast, lunch, dinner or late-night dish from Denny's extensive diner menu, any time of day or night. Whether guests are craving pancakes at midnight or burgers at the beach, they can simply pay for takeout or, where available, delivery – all from the convenience of their smartphone or tablet.

Plus, as it leverages the delivery network available through leading digital order provider, Olo, Denny's continues to expand the capabilities of 'Denny's on Demand' across the country, with delivery now available at over 40 percent of Denny's locations nationwide. With a fast-growing list of third-party delivery providers, guests will have even more ways to get exactly what they want from Denny's, with added convenience to better serve their needs.

Guests can order up and get their free Build Your Own Grand Slam® via 'Denny's on Demand' at www.dennys.com or by using the Denny's app, available in both the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

