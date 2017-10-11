Denny's Kicks Off The Season Of Giving With Annual No Kid Hungry® Fundraiser

Diners will receive $12 in coupons this holiday season when they make a donation at participating Denny's

SPARTANBURG, S.C., Oct. 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Nearly one in six children in America struggle with hunger and go without the proper food and nutrition they need on a daily basis. In an effort to help end childhood hunger, Denny's is teaming up with No Kid Hungry® for another year, helping give back a little this holiday season. Now through Dec. 3, more than 1,600 Denny's locations nationwide will work together to help fight childhood hunger across the country – to-date, the brand has donated more than $4.3 million to the cause, helping provide 43 million meals to kids in need.

As part of this year's fundraising efforts, guests visiting participating locations can make a $3 donation to No Kid Hungry and receive $12 worth of redeemable Denny's coupons in return. There will also be various ways to support the cause online: users visiting 'Denny's on Demand' – the brand's new online and mobile ordering platform – will be able to make a $1 donation with any order placed, or make a donation of their choice through www.dennysnokidhungry.com. The diner will also offer an interactive donation option that will take place outside of its booths: The Grand Slamoji. Every time a user comments on the diner's "No Kid Hungry video" on Facebook using their favorite breakfast emoji combinations, Denny's will donate $1 to the cause, up to $25,000.

"No Kid Hungry is an organization that is near and dear to our hearts, and at Denny's we are proud to once again help raise awareness and funds to end the fight against childhood hunger in America," said John Dillon, SVP and chief marketing officer for Denny's. "No child should have to worry about when and where they may get their next meal, even more so during the holidays. This year's campaign serves as a great way to team up with our guests as they gather around our booths with family and friends to share in this season of thanks and giving."

Guests visiting their nearest Denny's to make a donation or enjoy a great meal will also have the opportunity to experience its new holiday-inspired menu "Flavors of the Season." The festive new lineup includes a mouthwatering choice of sweet and savory Pancake dishes including the New Pumpkin Cream Pancake Breakfast, the New White Chocolate Raspberry Pancake Breakfast and New Cranberry Orange Pancake Breakfast, each served with two eggs, hash browns and a choice of two strips of bacon or sausage links. The diner will also offer its traditional family favorite, the Turkey & Dressing Dinner, featuring tender carved turkey breast, savory stuffing, turkey gravy and cranberry sauce.

Guests are also invited to enjoy a holiday treat with a deliciously sweet dessert such as Cinnamon Sugar Pancake Puppies® served with cream cheese icing, or the New White Chocolate Raspberry Milk Shake. Denny's will also offer its classic Pumpkin and Pecan pies, available by the slice or whole throughout the holiday season.

For more information about Denny's No Kid Hungry fundraising efforts, please visit www.dennysnokidhungry.com. Guests can order online or find out more about Denny's seasonal menu, available all day, every day through Jan. 3, 2018, by visiting www.dennys.com.

About Denny's Corp.

Denny's is one of America's largest full-service family restaurant chains, currently operating over 1,700 franchised, licensed and company-owned restaurants across the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, New Zealand, Mexico, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Honduras, Guam, the United Arab Emirates, Chile, Curaçao, El Salvador, Trinidad and Tobago, and the Philippines. For further information on Denny's, including news releases, please visit the Denny's website at www.dennys.com or the brand's social channels via Facebook, Twitter, Tumblr, Instagram or YouTube.

About No Kid Hungry®

No child should go hungry in America, but 1 in 6 kids will face hunger this year. Using proven, practical solutions, No Kid Hungry is ending childhood hunger today by ensuring that kids start the day with a nutritious breakfast, eat healthy summer meals, and families learn the skills they need to shop and cook on a budget. When we all work together, we can make sure kids get the healthy food they need. No Kid Hungry is a campaign of national anti-hunger organization Share Our Strength. Join us at NoKidHungry.org.

