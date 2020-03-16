delivery.com Expands in Texas, New Mexico and Colorado

delivery.com Continues its Local First Approach as it Expands into New Markets

NEW YORK, March 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- delivery.com, a leading destination for online ordering today announced that Texas ToGo, TuYu Delivery and Pueblo ToGo have joined the delivery.com network. Texas ToGo has expanded to 10 cities across Western Texas, while TuYu Delivery serves Eastern New Mexico and Pueblo ToGo delivers in Pueblo, Colorado. All three are now available exclusively through the delivery.com website and app. The current management and teams are remaining local to leverage their roots and take a local first approach to expanding online ordering and delivery services in their area. The announcement with Texas ToGo, TuYu Delivery and Pueblo ToGo is part of a rapid series of acquisitions and partnerships and comes only weeks after delivery.com announced that Louisiana-based OnTheGoDelivery.com also joined their network.

Customers who live in the regions served can continue to order from their favorite local restaurants for delivery or pickup, and can now access the delivery.com suite of offerings:

Best-in-class technology and mobile apps: consumers can experience a frictionless, easy-to-use platform to order from their favorite neighborhood restaurants.

Order tracking: After placing their order, customers receive a link designed for tracking the progress of their order and stay up-to-date on its ETA.

Delivery Points: popular loyalty program from delivery.com that allows customers to earn free food and other rewards.

delivery.com Office: corporate clients can order catering, set up individual ordering for their offices, or use the Group Order feature.

"As we continue to expand, delivery.com is looking for partners that share our 'local first' approach," said Jed Kleckner, CEO of delivery.com. "We've seen that modeled in the teams at Texas ToGo, TuYu Delivery and Pueblo ToGo. Their success in their markets is a testament to 'putting the neighborhood first.'"

Together, Texas ToGo, TuYu Delivery and Pueblo ToGo have brought over 600 new restaurants to the delivery.com platform including local favorites and major brands like Firehouse Subs, Peppers, and Volcano.

"Joining delivery.com will allow us to offer a more sophisticated technology stack for our partner restaurants and a much smoother ordering experience for our customer base," said Texas ToGo Founder and CEO, Ruston Hicks.

With the addition of Texas ToGo, TuYu Delivery and Pueblo ToGo, delivery.com expands its regional presence in Texas, New Mexico and Colorado and continues to grow nationwide. Texas ToGo, TuYu Delivery and Pueblo ToGo plan to roll out a full set of delivery.com services in their markets, including Group Ordering and office ordering features, as well as expanded offerings beyond food delivery. For a limited time, Texas ToGo, TuYu Delivery and Pueblo ToGo are offering $10 off orders of $15 or more to first-time users of delivery.com with the code ORDERNOW (see the website for details).

About delivery.com

delivery.com empowers the neighborhood economy by enabling consumers and corporate customers to order online from their favorite restaurants and other local businesses. More than two and a half million delivery.com customers and delivery.com Office clients explore their communities and order from over 15,000 local businesses in more than 1,800 cities while at home, at work, or on the go. With headquarters in New York and a growing presence across the country, delivery.com makes e-commerce an integral part of local daily life, enabling customers to order, companies to provide, businesses to grow, and neighborhoods to thrive.

