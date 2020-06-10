delivery.com Expands to the Monterey Bay Area

delivery.com Continues its Local First Approach as it Expands in California

NEW YORK, June 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- delivery.com, a leading destination for online ordering today announced that Doorbell Dining has joined the delivery.com network. Doorbell Dining, which serves the Monterey, Salinas and Santa Cruz areas, will now be available exclusively through the delivery.com website and app. The current Doorbell Dining management and teams will remain local to leverage their roots. The team is proud to take a local first approach to expanding online ordering and delivery services in their area. The announcement with Doorbell Dining is part of a rapid series of acquisitions and partnerships and comes only weeks after delivery.com announced that ACK Eats, located on Nantucket and Martha's Vineyard, also joined their network.

Customers who live in the regions served can continue to order from their favorite local restaurants for delivery or pickup, and can now access the delivery.com suite of offerings:

Best-in-class technology and mobile apps: consumers can experience a frictionless, easy-to-use platform to order from their favorite neighborhood restaurants.

Order tracking: After placing their order, customers receive a link designed for tracking the progress of their order and stay up-to-date on its ETA.

Delivery Points: The popular loyalty program from delivery.com that allows customers to earn free food and other rewards.

"Joining delivery.com will allow us to have a competitive edge in our regions," said Dave Stewart, Owner of Doorbell Dining. "Our staff, drivers and customers have always been considered family and we are excited to give them an improved experience."

Doorbell Dining has been family owned and operated since being founded in 1999 and has grown their network from 12 to over 100 restaurant partners. Now, Doorbell Dining is bringing local favorites such as Gianni's Pizza, Ambrosia, and Rosine's to the delivery.com platform.

"We've seen firsthand how important it is to Doorbell Dining to bring the best service to everyone," said Jed Kleckner, CEO of delivery.com . "We're excited to collaborate to provide a better ordering experience for customers, restaurants and their communities."

With the addition of Doorbell Dining, delivery.com expands its presence in California while continuing to grow nationwide. Doorbell Dining plans to roll out a full set of delivery.com services in their markets, including Group Orders and options for job site and office food delivery. They are also planning to expand into alcohol delivery. For a limited time, Doorbell Dining is offering their customers $10 off orders of $15 or more when they place their first order on delivery.com with the code ORDERNOW (see the website or app for details).

About delivery.com

delivery.com empowers the neighborhood economy by enabling consumers and corporate customers to order online from their favorite restaurants and other local businesses. More than two and a half million delivery.com customers and delivery.com Office clients explore their communities and order from over 18,000 local businesses in more than 1,800 cities while at home, at work, or on the go. With headquarters in New York and a growing presence across the country, delivery.com makes e-commerce an integral part of local daily life, enabling customers to order, companies to provide, businesses to grow, and neighborhoods to thrive.

