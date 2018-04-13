Del Monte Foods and Nielsen Grow Multi-Year Relationship

NEW YORK, April 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Nielsen (NYSE: NLSN) and Del Monte Foods Inc., announced the expansion of a multi-year relationship. With this renewed agreement, Nielsen will continue to deliver industry-leading information and insights to Del Monte Foods, in addition to extend services to fuel the company's growing needs across new products and channel. Del Monte Foods will also join the growing roster of companies that are engaging with Nielsen's Connected System.

For over a decade, Nielsen has been a key strategic resource to Del Monte Foods. Building on a truly collaborative and integrated relationship, Nielsen data has fueled Del Monte's growth to become one of the country's largest and most well-known producers, distributors and marketers of premium quality, branded food products for the U.S. retail market. Bringing a positive difference to today's families by providing healthful foods, Del Monte continues to unlock growth for its brands by keeping lockstep with the shifts occurring within the business landscape and in how people purchase, prepare and enjoy their food. Through its planned engagement with Nielsen's Connected System, Del Monte will be able to harmonize and integrate data sets into one open, highly flexible platform, enabling a more uniform way to optimize its business and take coordinated action.

"We believe that collaborative relationships are a crucial component to success," said Liam Farrell, Vice President of Marketing at Del Monte Foods. "Nielsen data is a cornerstone to our business growth efforts, and its influence can be seen in everything from our successful launches with fruit and chia and aseptic stock to the momentum we are seeing in our canned vegetable, fruit, tomato and broth segments. As we look to take our business to the next level, we also look to Nielsen's newest offerings, like the Connected System, to help fuel our decisions for future growth."

"As consumer preferences shift toward healthier and wholesome food offerings, Nielsen will continue to help Del Monte Foods make more informed, data-driven decisions through richer, connected data and enhanced consumer and shopper insights," said Luis Arjona, Executive Vice President at Nielsen. "We are excited to expand our longstanding relationship with Del Monte Foods and look forward to powering their journey in discovering 'what's next.'"

ABOUT DEL MONTE FOODS

Del Monte Foods, Inc. is one of the country's largest producers, distributors and marketers of premium quality, branded food products for the U.S. retail market. Del Monte brands include Del Monte®, Contadina®, College Inn®, S&W® and other brand names. For more information on Del Monte Foods, visit the Company's website at www.delmontefoods.com.

ABOUT NIELSEN

Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE: NLSN) is a global measurement and data analytics company that provides the most complete and trusted view available of consumers and markets worldwide. Our approach marries proprietary Nielsen data with other data sources to help clients around the world understand what's happening now, what's happening next, and how to best act on this knowledge. For more than 90 years Nielsen has provided data and analytics based on scientific rigor and innovation, continually developing new ways to answer the most important questions facing the media, advertising, retail and fast-moving consumer goods industries. An S&P 500 company, Nielsen has operations in over 100 countries, covering more than 90% of the world's population. For more information, visit www.nielsen.com.

