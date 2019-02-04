Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steakhouse Prepares to Open Their First Los Angeles Outpost in February 2019

The Ultra-Premium Steakhouse Unveils its All-Star Team plus an Exclusive Look at the $15 million Restaurant Paying Tribute to Classic Hollywood

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Award-winning restaurant, Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steakhouse will officially make its Los Angeles debut on February 9, 2019. Located in the newly remodeled, Westfield Century City, the American dining institution will be bringing its bold vision and rich tradition to the City of Angels. Focusing on the art of hospitality, fine dining cuisine, and a revered wine program, the premium steakhouse will showcase a two-story homage to classic Hollywood.

The highly anticipated 15,354 square-foot restaurant will feature glamorous dining spaces, four private dining rooms, bars on both levels, as well as scenic windows that open to Santa Monica Boulevard, creating an indoor/outdoor environment suited to the Los Angeles climate. "With this location we plan to further enhance guests' experience with unmatched culinary excellence and an unparalleled level of service," said Michael DiGiambattista, General Manager. "From the expansive wine selection and the robust flavor of our Dry-Aged steaks, to the grandeur of our atmosphere – we provide a level of sophistication that has become a true staple in our brand."

In preparation for the Grand Opening, Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steakhouse has recruited top talent from the Los Angeles area as well as seasoned talent from other Del Frisco's locations. This Los Angeles location welcomes General Manager, Michael DiGiambattista, Executive Chef Javier Fuentes and Wine Director Mandy Sparacino.

Johnson Studio Architectural Vision l Click here for high-res renderings l As an ode to classic Hollywood, Johnson Studio drew inspiration from iconic actors that starred in 20th Century Fox movies to create the restaurant's celebratory atmosphere. With every detail, from the dazzling chandeliers to the metallic stair case that appears to be floating, you'll feel as if you were right back in Hollywood's Golden Age.

Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steakhouse Los Angeles will be open seven days a week serving lunch and dinner until 11:00 p.m. nightly and until 12:00 a.m. on the weekends. For more information, please visit: www.delfriscos.com.

About Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steakhouse

Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steakhouse is an ultra-premium steak house providing a distinguished dining experience with personalized service in a breathtaking atmosphere, offering bold, delicious fare complimented by an expansive, award-winning wine list. Boasting a vast selection of USDA Prime wet and dry-aged steaks such as the 45 Day Dry-Aged Double Bone-In Prime Ribeye "Double Eagle Steak", modern takes on fresh seafood, signature side dishes and mouth-watering desserts, the one-of-a-kind menu distinguishes Del Frisco's as an American culinary institution. Each restaurant features an impressive wine list curated in-house by teams of the industry's finest sommeliers and are perennial winners of the Wine Spectator "Best of Award of Excellence." Together, the 16 Del Frisco's Steakhouses form a collection, each with a distinctive setting, décor and character. www.delfriscos.com.

