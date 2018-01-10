Decernis to Highlight Chinese Food Labeling and Food Contact Regulations

WASHINGTON, Jan. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Decernis LLC (http://www.decernis.com), the leading provider of technology and content solutions for product compliance, safety, and risk management will present a one-hour webinar addressing imminent, challenging Chinese Food Labeling and Food Contact Regulatory issues. The webinar is part of the webinar series, "Hot Topics Related to Food and Beverage Exports in Emerging Markets", providing global education inspiring food safety and innovation in partnership with the Grocery Manufacturers Association's (GMA) Science and Education Foundation (SEF). This Decernis and GMA SEF webinar covers key information related to food and beverage exports to rapidly emerging markets and will take place on January 17, 2018 at 10:00 AM EST.

Navigating the complex and multi-layered food import/export laws of the People's Republic of China is a daunting task. Manufacturers must be familiar with global, regional and national regulatory bodies and their respective safety standards, which can vary from country to country, to be fully compliant and to protect brand integrity. Lack of compliance or understanding of market access requirements can result in significant business loss to both importing and exporting companies.

In this webinar a panel of experts will focus on China's key regulatory topics currently affecting food and beverage companies, namely labeling and the latest food contact packaging requirements. During the webinar the expert panel will answer questions from participants. Topics to be addressed include, the current structure of regulations, how to address labeling compliance to meet enforcement requirements, and general compliance strategies to address challenges with Declarations of Compliance.

"This seminar in partnership with GMA SEF will help food and beverage companies, GMA members and the packaging and ingredient supply chain understand complex, evolving regulatory and product safety requirements in China," said Dr. Ruud Overbeek, Chief, Strategy and Business Development at Decernis LLC. "To meet the challenge of such regulations and local customer requirements, Decernis is pleased to provide knowledge, effective strategies and tools to efficiently fulfil these requirements, allowing the introduction of safe, new products into rapidly growing end-markets."

About Decernis

Decernis LLC delivers global solutions for product compliance, safety, and risk management through smart technology, Intelligent Systems Technology, Big Data Analytics, and global expertise. Our horizon scanning, enterprise solutions, supply chain management and experts in global food, consumer, and industrial product safety support our clients in meeting complex market demands and key decisions. Decernis tracks regulatory developments in two hundred twelve countries on a day-by-day basis.

