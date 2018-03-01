Decernis to exhibit at FoodEx Japan 2018 in the Official USA Pavilion

WASHINGTON, March 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Decernis LLC (http://www.decernis.com), the leading provider of technology and content solutions for product compliance, safety, and risk management, is pleased to highlight their products and services at FoodEx Japan at the Makuhari Messe Tokyo on March 6 – 8, 2018, at booth number 50 in the Official USA Pavilion.

FoodEx Japan is the top food show in the Asia-Pacific region and the largest exhibition dedicated to food and beverage with over 82,000 professional visitors from 77 countries including 10,000 from overseas. Last year, nearly 3,000 exhibitors from 79 countries showcased their products. The show is endorsed by the US Department of Agriculture (USDA).

Participants at FoodEx Japan come from a variety of industries including food service, distribution, manufacturing, retail, hospitality, online business, trading companies, and government organizations. For detailed FoodEx information, please visit their website at https://www.jma.or.jp/foodex/en/index.html.

At the Decernis booth, the company will showcase tailored live demos of their Technology and Data Solutions which augment Food & Beverage companies' decision-making on Product Safety & Regulatory compliance. The Decernis systems enable Food & Beverage companies to effectively maneuver the complexity of global regulations for market entry and increase their speed to market.

Products that will be showcased include the Decernis regulatory reference database, gComply, the enterprise compliance system, gComply Plus, which enables rule-based, intelligent, automated product compliance analysis, Horizon Scanning - Emerging Issues technology, which provides Daily Risk Monitoring, and Supply Chain Compliance Management, which automates the information flow from Manufacturer to Customer. Decernis' Chief Operating Officer Kevin Kenny, Business Development Manager for the APAC region Pam Leela, and Chief Strategy Officer Dr. Ruud Overbeek, will showcase the unique, patented Decernis product line and be available to answer visitors' questions.

"We are incredibly honored to be part of the US Pavilion at FoodEx 2018, which showcases the importance of food & beverage safety and global compliance," said Dr. Ruud Overbeek, Chief of Strategy and Business Development at Decernis LLC. "To meet the challenge of global regulatory, customer and consumer requirements, Decernis provides knowledge, effective strategies, data and tools, to enable the introduction of safe, new products into global markets."

