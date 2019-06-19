De La Rosa is Introducing Two New Firsts in Organic Vinegars

Organic Raspberry Vinegar, which is a real wow! And a Raw and Unfiltered Organic Red Wine Vinegar.



LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla., June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- De La Rosa Real Foods is committed to providing the highest quality and purity in their food based on the principles of the divine creation. Their two newest additions fit right in.

Organic Raspberry Vinegar is made only of one ingredient - organic raw & unfiltered raspberry vinegar. No sugars. Nothing added. The flavor is bold. It is slightly sweet and tangy at the same time.

Organic Raw & Unfiltered Red Wine Vinegar is De La Rosa's next addition. This superb vinegar gives connoisseurs and health food fanatics a new red wine vinegar to dress up all their favorite recipes. It is made from only one ingredient, organic raw & unfiltered red wine vinegar.

All of their vinegars are pure, unadulterated, additive and preservative free. Oh, and, kosher too, of course. The Organic Raspberry Vinegar is kosher by the OU and the Organic Raw & Unfiltered Red Wine Vinegar is kosher for all year and for Passover too by the OU.

Now discerning customers have two more alternatives to make their salads better than ever. Yehudith Girshberg, CEO of De La Rosa, has stated that "This vinegar is so good, you will want to just drink it."

These two vinegar additions to the De La Rosa Organic Vinegar line bring the total number of options for retailers now up to nine alternative vinegar products.

De La Rosa continues to make their organic award-winning Italian Vinegars – Organic Balsamic of Modena, Organic Italian Red Wine (Raw & Filtered) and Organic Italian White Wine Vinegar. And they have 6 Organic Specialty Vinegars from Spain – Organic White Balsamic, Organic Pomegranate, Organic Apple Cider, Organic White Distilled (made only from Organic, non-GMO Sugar Beets), and now also the two new vinegars noted above – Organic Raspberry Vinegar and Organic Raw & Unfiltered Red Wine Vinegar.

Retailers can get in on the craze to use vinegars in new ways in cooking and as a tonic for health by offering their customers this expanded line of organic, better for you vinegars.

All of these organic vinegars and their non-organic cousins are also available in food service and manufacturing sizes.

New retailers: please feel free to contact De La Rosa at their offices, (718) 333-0333 or via email info@delarosa613.com. Website www. DeLaRosa613.com.

Consumers can find all De La Rosa products, including wonderful oils, tahinis, and juice, in fine stores everywhere including Fairway Market in NY, select ShopRites, kosher and boutique foods markets and at www.delarosa613.com.

