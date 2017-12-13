DaVita Kidney Care Serves Up 'Home-Cooked Holidays' Cookbook

DENVER, Dec. 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- DaVita Kidney Care, a division of DaVita Inc. (NYSE: DVA), a leading provider in kidney care services, released its "Today's Kidney Diet: Home-Cooked Holidays" cookbook just in time for the holidays.

The cookbook highlights 14 kidney-friendly holiday recipes that capture the essence of the holidays through nostalgic and festive flavors. From Fresh Herb Cranberry Stuffing to Spiced Eggnog, the recipes tout maximum flavor and high-quality protein yet lower levels of sodium, potassium and phosphorus to provide adequate nutrition to help dialysis patients feel their best and improve their quality of life.

"Our dietitian team curated the 'Home-Cooked Holidays' cookbook to help people with kidney disease eat their favorite holiday foods without sacrificing tradition, taste or their treatment plans, which include lifestyle changes such as maintaining a kidney-friendly diet," said Sara Colman, RDN, CDE and manager for DaVita.com nutrition.

The cookbook also includes tips for holiday food swaps.

To download the free "Today's Kidney Diet: Home-Cooked Favorites" cookbook, visit DaVita.com/FreeCookbook. The cookbook includes the Today's Kidney Diet: Quick Reference Guide, which has information to help people choose the best foods for their stage of chronic kidney disease. This guide provides tips that are for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical or diet advice provided by a physician or dietitian.

Recipes and kidney-friendly diet tips can also be found on the DaVita Kidney Diet Tips blog at Blogs.DaVita.com and on Pinterest at Pinterest.com/DaVitaPins.

Those with kidney disease can also take advantage of the DaVita Diet Helper™ tool, an easy-to-use meal planning tool that tracks phosphorus, potassium and sodium levels, and features more than 1,000 recipes that are kidney-and diabetes-friendly.

More than 30 million Americans have kidney disease, which can progress to end stage renal disease. Most are unaware of their condition, as the disease is often symptomless until its late stages. Individuals at higher risk for kidney disease include those with diabetes or hypertension, as well as adults age 65 and older, African Americans, Hispanics and Native Americans.

