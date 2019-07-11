DaVinci Laboratories Issues Allergy Alert On Undeclared Fish Allergen In Omega-3 1000 Product Lot 35532200

WILLISTON, Vt., July 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Out of an abundance of caution, DaVinci Laboratories, a division of FoodScience Corporation of Williston, Vermont has contacted FDA and is voluntarily recalling 256 bottles of Omega-3 1000 that may be labeled as Dim Plex. A small number of bottles may contain undeclared fish (anchovy & sardines) allergen. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to fish run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

Omega-3 1000 product was distributed nationwide through mail order and direct delivery.

Product is contained in a white plastic bottle marked with lot #35532200 and 0522 expiration on the side of the label. Omega-3 1000 product is a soft gel that is yellow in color. The UPC code on the Dim Plex label is 026664273161.

The issue was initially identified through a customer complaint. No illnesses have been reported to date.

Consumers who have purchased DaVinci Laboratories Omega-3 Product containing this lot number are urged to contact the company at 1-800-325-1776 M-F 8:30am-5pm EDT to arrange for return and replacement of impacted product.

