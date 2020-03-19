David Stis Joins Del Monte Foods, Inc. to Lead Sales Growth and Business Development

Del Monte Foods, Inc. hires David Stis as Chief Customer Officer

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., March 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Del Monte Foods Inc. today announced the appointment of David Stis as Senior Vice President and Chief Customer Officer. Stis will report to Del Monte Foods President and CEO, Greg Longstreet, and will be responsible for company sales in all channels including Retail Grocery and Foodservice.

David has had a successful and progressive career spanning 29 years. His sales leadership and experience include: 22 years at PepsiCo/Frito Lay where he served as Vice President of Sales in various roles; a key growth role as Senior Vice President Sales for Glanbia Performance Nutrition, the world's largest sports nutrition company; and most recently serving as Vice President Sales for Dean Foods where he led their national account organization representing $3 billion in annual revenue. Throughout David's career, the one constant has been his ability to grow revenue and margin contribution while representing leading brands. David earned both his bachelor's degree and MBA from Indiana University.

"We're excited to have David on board to drive top line sales growth and help lead the execution of our key commercial strategies," said Greg Longstreet, President and CEO, Del Monte Foods. "David's initial focus will be to strengthen the sales of our core products and expand sales of our new products within traditional categories, new categories, and emerging sales channels."

"I love Del Monte's growing pipeline of new product innovation and look forward to digging in and collaborating with the team to help grow revenue and profitability," said Stis. Increasing the accessibility of nutritious fruits and vegetables has always been at the heart of Del Monte's mission. As the company evolves to meet the needs of today's consumer, it will be expanding its product offerings in new categories such as frozen foods and refrigerated deli, and will enter new channels such as convenience and foodservice — Stis will play a key role in leading this growth and expansion for the company.

About Del Monte Foods

Del Monte Foods, Inc. is one of the largest producers, distributors, and marketers of premium quality, branded food products for the U.S. retail market. Our brands include Del Monte®, Contadina®, College Inn®, and S&W®.

Del Monte Foods has a legacy of innovation and providing accessible nutrition to the American public, making it an iconic brand for over a century. In recent years, Del Monte Foods has been innovating from within, leveraging their history as one of the original plant-based food companies, their size and structure to transform their business and expand their product portfolio.

Del Monte Foods is the U.S. subsidiary of Del Monte Pacific Limited (Bloomberg: DELM SP, DELM PM) and is not affiliated with certain other Del Monte companies around the world, including Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc., Del Monte Canada, or Del Monte Asia Pte. Ltd. For more information on Del Monte Foods, visit www.delmontefoods.com.

