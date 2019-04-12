David Newman Legacy Lives On As Family Opens New Church's Chicken® Restaurant In El Paso, Texas

Grand Opening Celebration Planned for the Community



EL PASO, Texas, April 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Church's Chicken® is celebrating the opening of its newest El Paso, TX location in the area loved by its former president of the Church's Independent Franchisee Association, David Newman, who passed away suddenly earlier this year. The Newman family is staying true to their patriarch's goal of extending the availability of the great taste of Church's—along with the community involvement the brand is known for—to El Paso.

The official grand opening is set to take place on April 13th from 11 a.m. till 2 p.m. at 13296 Socorro Rd. San Elizario, TX 79849.

"It's always a pleasure to bring high-quality food to my community. Texas is where Church's was born, so it's no surprise we have such a demand for delicious down-home flavor right here in El Paso," said long-time zone director Victor Cortez, who now assists and operates the restaurants for the family.

The restaurant is located at 13296 Socorro Rd. Guests will find the restaurant bears the attractive STAR Image Design, which includes Church's latest interior seating options, new exterior design and color palettes, and contemporary lighting inside and out.

Church's is world-renowned for their freshly-prepared original and spicy chicken and fresh-baked Honey-Butter Biscuits™ made from scratch daily. "At Church's, we are dedicated to providing great chicken experiences for every guest who walks in our doors," said Peter Servold, Executive Vice President of US Operations at Church's Chicken.

About Church's Chicken®

Founded in San Antonio, TX in 1952 by George W. Church, Church's Chicken® is one of the largest quick service restaurant chicken chains in the world. Church's® specializes in Original and Spicy Chicken freshly prepared throughout the day in small batches that are hand-battered and double-breaded, Tender Strips®, Honey-Butter Biscuits™ made from scratch and freshly baked, and classic, home-style sides all for a great value. Church's® (along with its sister brand Texas Chicken® outside the Americas) has more than 1,500 locations in 23 countries and international territories and system-wide sales of more than $1 billion. For more information, visit www.churchs.com. Follow Church's® on Facebook at www.facebook.com/churchschicken and Twitter at www.twitter.com/churchschicken.

