David Meltzer joins Pre® as Chief Sales Officer to accelerate sales growth and foster retailer relationships

Pre® Brands sells grass-fed and finished, pasture raised beef without added antibiotics, hormones, BPA, or GMOs. Meltzer will activate their next phase of growth.



CHICAGO, Aug. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pre® Brands, a leader in better-for-you grass fed and finished beef, is pleased to announce that David Meltzer, former Senior Vice President of Sales for Hometown Food Company has joined as Chief Sales Officer. He brings deep experience in consumer packaged food sales leadership, as both a broker and client company.

"Pre delivers on the better for you, clean eating trends which positions us for meaningful opportunity in a more mature category of meat," states Meltzer. "I'm excited to expedite the distribution growth and support our on-going partnerships with key customers."

Most recently Meltzer was Senior Vice President of Sales with Hometown Food Company, a private equity backed company, which acquired and managed a portfolio of brands, including Pillsbury® and Funfetti®, from The J.M. Smucker Company.

"Dave has a strong track record of accelerating sales growth at two high performance companies," said Kevin Ponticelli, CEO of Pre. "We welcome and believe that with his thought leadership, his energy, his commitment to results and his attention to detail, that we will realize the immense growth potential of our business."

About Pre® Brands

Pre thinks about beef differently, so they approach beef differently. Pre believes in respecting your taste, your health and your time. They founded a company to deliver just that – offering the best-tasting, highest-quality beef in the world – with absolute transparency from pasture to package to plate.

Pre grass fed and finished beef never adds hormones or antibiotics and absolutely no GMOs. Pasture raised year round with respect for the animals. The 100% transparent packaging is free of synthetic chemicals and 100% BPA free.

Pre is available nationally in retail and online.

About David Meltzer

David Meltzer has held multiple senior sales leadership positions in the consumer food/beverage sector. Most recently Senior Vice President of Sales with Hometown Foods Company a private equity backed company which acquired and managed a portfolio of brands from The J.M. Smucker Company, including Pillsbury® and Funfetti®.

Prior to that, Dave lead sales at Richelieu Foods a private equity backed private brand pizza and pourable dressing producer. He started his career with Daymon Worldwide which partners with retailers to build and manage Private Brand programs that drive long-term success and profitable growth.

Dave holds a BS from Michigan State University.

Pre® Brands is a Chicago-based leader in branded better for you grass fed and finished beef. Learn more at eatpre.com.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/david-meltzer-joins-pre-as-chief-sales-officer-to-accelerate-sales-growth-and-foster-retailer-relationships-300906172.html

SOURCE Pre® Brands