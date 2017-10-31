Data will take over the restaurant industry in 2018

Technomic and the editors of Restaurant Business release the 2018 Restaurant Trends Forecast, outlining what the market can expect for the coming year.

CHICAGO, Oct. 31, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- While many shifts in the restaurant industry are slow to take hold, the use and availability of data is one trend that's quickly emerging. In the 2018 Restaurant Trends Forecast, Restaurant Business and Technomic predict that even more so, data will drive restaurants in order to achieve a level of personalization that sets brands apart.

"We expect data to impact every area of operations, from marketing messages personalized based on behavioral analytics to hypercustomized menu suggestions based on past purchases to sensors that track staff productivity," says Kelly Killian, director of the foodservice content group for Winsight. "And in the kitchen, smarter equipment will gather data to make for more efficient purchasing, production and more."

Restaurant Business magazine joined the foodservice experts from Technomic to produce the Winsight 2018 Restaurant Trends Forecast. The report, located on RestaurantBusinessOnline.com, predicts seven ways the restaurant landscape will change in the next 12 months.

RB and Technomic's findings—which range from menu trends to operational predictions—reflect the restaurant industry's continued dedication to finding new approaches to the ever-evolving circumstances.

Highlights from Winsight's 2018 Restaurant Trends Forecast include:

Gut check. Now that allergen-free foods are mainstream, restaurants are exploring the next health frontier: lower-intensity, gut-friendly menu items. Some concepts are responding by incorporating probiotic, prebiotic and anti-inflammatory ingredients such as turmeric, aloe, flaxseed and skyr that improve digestion.

Baby boomers bounce back. After years of going gaga over millennials, restaurants are falling back in love with baby boomers. The customers who gave rise to fast food and casual dining may be grayer today, but they also boast more money and an affinity for those old-guard segments.

Federal and local governments face off over labor issues. Restaurant employers are getting tangled up in a tug of war between the federal and state governments. States and cities are already tussling over who should set minimum wage and scheduling regulations, and increased pressure on immigration policies could force pro-immigrant sanctuary cities to directly oppose national crackdowns.

To view the full trends report, visit: http://www.restaurantbusinessonline.com/consumer-trends/7-trends-will-shape-restaurants-2018

About Technomic

Technomic Inc., a Winsight company, delivers a 360-degree view of the food industry. We impact growth and profitability for our clients by providing consumer-grounded vision and channel-relevant strategic insights. Our services range from major research studies and management consulting solutions to online databases and simple fact-finding assignments. Our clients include food manufacturers and distributors, restaurants and retailers, other foodservice organizations, and various institutions aligned with the food industry. Visit us at www.technomic.com.

About Winsight LLC

Winsight LLC is a recognized leader in business-to-business media and information services for the convenience-retailing, foodservice and grocery industries. Winsight has an extensive media portfolio, including five publications: CSP, Restaurant Business, FoodService Director, Convenience Store Products and Grocery Business. Winsight also offers a suite of digital products, including websites, e-newsletters, webinars, video products, mobile and tablet apps, and custom marketing solutions. In addition to more than 12 major EduNetworking conferences and advisory meetings, Winsight also produces seven exclusive, large-scale executive-level conferences: Restaurant Leadership Conference, Global Restaurant Leadership Conference, Outlook Leadership Conference, Convenience Retailing University, FSTEC, MenuDirections and Restaurant Directions. Winsight acquired Technomic Inc., a provider of primary and secondary market information and advisory services for the food industry. For more information on Winsight and its brands, go to www.winsightmedia.com.

CONTACT

Kirsten Boyle

Marketing Coordinator, Foodservice

Winsight LLC

kboyle@winsightmedia.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/data-will-take-over-the-restaurant-industry-in-2018-300546538.html

SOURCE Winsight LLC