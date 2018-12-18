Data Driven List Of 2018's Most Popular Christmas Recipes

JustAPinch.com Analyzed Millions Of Cloud Based Recipe Boxes To Find Most Popular Christmas Recipes Of America's Home Cooks

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- JustAPinch.com, using a proprietary algorithm and data from millions of cloud-based recipe boxes, researched the Christmas recipes most popular with America's home cooks. This is a list of the most saved, viewed, shared, rated and cooked Christmas recipes leading into the 2018 holiday season.

You'll find desserts, options for Christmas dinner, and some usual suspects (eggnog!) dominating the list. The most popular recipe on the list by far was the Crock Pot Christmas Crack recipe. This simple-to-make and yummy dessert continues to grow in popularity in all parts of the country.

Internet search traffic for recipes only highlights viewing trends, but when millions of home cooks directly engage with and ultimately save a recipe in their own personal recipe box, it demonstrates a purposeful intent to cook. This gives real insight into the recipes that are being viewed, shopped for and actually cooked in these home kitchens, and these recipes are representative of the type of Thanksgiving recipes similarly being cooked across the country.

Here are JustAPinch.com's Most Popular Christmas Recipes* from around the Internet:

What's really being cooked by home cooks in 2019? Watch for future announcements and follow us on Facebook and Twitter as we provide quarterly updates, and regular monthly, seasonal, and holiday trending recipes saved and cooked by home cooks across the US.

*High resolution photos (when available) upon request.

About:

Just A Pinch Is #1 For Proven Recipes From Home Cooks

Just A Pinch Recipes is the largest and fastest-growing database of user-posted recipes… anywhere. Studies show that user-generated content (UGC) is considered more memorable, unique, authentic engaging, and relatable. That's true for JustAPinch.com which sees 80,000+ home cook recipes posted annually and 20,000+ recipes saved daily through Pinch It! Functionality That allows users to save recipes from virtually anywhere online to their own cloud-based recipe box. Founded in 2010, the site is the primary subsidiary of Nashville, TN-based American Hometown Media.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/data-driven-list-of-2018s-most-popular-christmas-recipes-300768486.html

SOURCE JustAPinch.com