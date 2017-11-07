Darling Ingredients Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2017 Financial Results

Solid Feed Segment Performance and Recovery in the Food SegmentStrong Cash Flow Supported Continued Debt ReductionExploring Phase III Expansion of Diamond Green Diesel JV with Valero
IRVING, Texas, Nov. 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE: DAR), a global developer and producer of sustainable natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients, creating a wide range of ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries, today announced financial results for the 2017 third quarter ended September 30, 2017.
Third Quarter 2017 Overview
For the third quarter of 2017, the Company reported net sales of $937.7 million, as compared with net sales of $853.9 million for the third quarter of 2016. Net income attributable to Darling for the three months ended September 30, 2017 was $7.8 million, or $0.05 per diluted share, compared to a net income of $28.7 million, or $0.17 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2016. The decrease in net income for the third quarter 2017 is due to higher selling, general and administrative expenses, depreciation expense related to new plant locations in our Feed Ingredients segment, and the absence of the blenders tax credit, which was included in the third quarter 2016 results but has not yet been reinstated for 2017.
Comments on the Third Quarter 2017
"The success of our diversified business model continued to deliver consistent earnings even in volatile markets. Our teams delivered solid results across our business segments supported by strong global rendering volumes and an improved performance in Rousselot and CTH. Despite general seasonality impacting our third quarter and a fire incident at our Rendac facility, we executed well on our key financial metrics," said Randall C. Stuewe, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Darling Ingredients Inc.
"We remain optimistic the EPA will support the earlier announced Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS2) mandates, and we remain confident that the blenders tax credit could soon be reinstated. Additionally, we are excited about our just announced joint intention with our partner, Valero Energy, to explore further expansion of DGD, potentially doubling its capacity to 550 million gallons annually by 2021," concluded Mr. Stuewe.
Operational Update by Segment
Financial Update by Segment
Feed Ingredients
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
($ thousands)
September 30, 2017
October 1, 2016
September 30, 2017
October 1, 2016
Net sales
$ 575,543
$ 531,413
$ 1,677,286
$ 1,550,539
Selling, general and administrative expenses
45,471
38,943
134,444
127,513
Depreciation and amortization
46,860
43,614
134,933
130,110
Segment operating income
33,604
35,254
103,455
90,512
EBITDA
$ 80,464
$ 78,868
$ 238,388
$ 220,622
*EBITDA calculated by adding depreciation and amortization to segment operating income.
Food Ingredients
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
($ thousands)
September 30, 2017
October 1, 2016
September 30, 2017
October 1, 2016
Net sales
$ 300,282
$ 261,997
$ 847,897
$ 782,014
Selling, general and administrative expenses
25,633
25,352
77,480
69,566
Depreciation and amortization
19,506
17,383
55,291
51,823
Segment operating income
14,983
7,944
40,135
49,474
EBITDA
$ 34,489
$ 25,327
$ 95,426
$ 101,297
*EBITDA calculated by adding depreciation and amortization to segment operating income.
Fuel Ingredients
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
($ thousands)
September 30, 2017
October 1, 2016
September 30, 2017
October 1, 2016
Net sales
$ 61,856
$ 60,446
$ 188,918
$ 178,285
Selling, general and administrative expenses
(461)
1,332
5,732
4,986
Depreciation and amortization
7,912
6,896
22,472
20,999
Segment operating income
145
5,971
5,740
18,680
EBITDA
$ 8,057
$ 12,867
$ 28,212
$ 39,679
*EBITDA calculated by adding depreciation and amortization to segment operating income.
Results shown do not include the Diamond Green Diesel (DGD) 50% Joint Venture.
Darling Ingredients Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Operating Results
For the Periods Ended September 30, 2017 and October 1, 2016
(in thousands, except per share data)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
$ Change
$ Change
September 30,
October 1,
Favorable
September 30,
October 1,
Favorable
2017
2016
(Unfavorable)
2017
2016
(Unfavorable)
Net sales
$ 937,681
$ 853,856
$ 83,825
$ 2,714,101
$ 2,510,838
$ 203,263
Costs and expenses:
Cost of sales and operating expenses
744,028
671,167
(72,861)
2,134,419
1,947,175
(187,244)
Selling, general and administrative expenses
83,141
76,508
(6,633)
256,589
234,135
(22,454)
Depreciation and amortization
77,202
70,653
(6,549)
221,306
212,440
(8,866)
Acquisition and integration costs
-
-
-
-
401
401
Total costs and expenses
904,371
818,328
(86,043)
2,612,314
2,394,151
(218,163)
Operating income
33,310
35,528
(2,218)
101,787
116,687
(14,900)
Other expense:
Interest expense
(22,531)
(23,867)
1,336
(66,657)
(71,748)
5,091
Foreign currency gain/(loss)
(2,055)
354
(2,409)
(4,430)
(2,241)
(2,189)
Other expense, net
(1,447)
(2,007)
560
(5,103)
(5,685)
582
Total other expense
(26,033)
(25,520)
(513)
(76,190)
(79,674)
3,484
Equity in net income of unconsolidated subsidiaries
7,703
18,138
(10,435)
16,669
37,633
(20,964)
Income before income taxes
14,980
28,146
(13,166)
42,266
74,646
(32,380)
Income taxes expense/(benefit)
6,296
(744)
(7,040)
15,856
9,102
(6,754)
Net income
8,684
28,890
(20,206)
26,410
65,544
(39,134)
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
(923)
(196)
(727)
(3,671)
(3,772)
101
Net income attributable to Darling
$ 7,761
$ 28,694
$ (20,933)
$ 22,739
$ 61,772
$ (39,033)
Basic income per share:
$ 0.05
$ 0.17
$ (0.12)
$ 0.14
$ 0.38
$ (0.24)
Diluted income per share:
$ 0.05
$ 0.17
$ (0.12)
$ 0.14
$ 0.37
$ (0.23)
Number of diluted common shares:
167,181
165,436
166,628
165,154
Darling Ingredients Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
September 30, 2017 and December 31, 2016
(in thousands)
September 30,
December 31,
2017
2016
ASSETS
(unaudited)
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 110,146
$ 114,564
Restricted cash
282
293
Accounts Receivable, net
414,947
388,397
Inventories
375,098
330,815
Prepaid expenses
39,272
29,984
Income taxes refundable
5,370
7,479
Other current assets
17,101
21,770
Total current assets
962,216
893,302
Property, plant and equipment,
less accumulated depreciation, net
1,621,867
1,515,575
Intangible assets,
less accumulated amortization, net
697,908
711,927
Goodwill
1,298,266
1,225,893
Investment in unconsolidated subsidiaries
290,028
292,717
Other assets
47,018
43,613
Deferred income taxes
17,219
14,990
Total assets
$ 4,934,522
$ 4,698,017
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Current portion of long-term debt
$ 18,215
$ 23,247
Accounts payable, principally trade
213,592
180,895
Income taxes payable
21,974
4,913
Accrued expenses
292,483
242,796
Total current liabilities
546,264
451,851
Long-term debt, net of current portion
1,734,176
1,727,696
Other non-current liabilities
96,354
96,114
Deferred income taxes
353,041
346,134
Total liabilities
2,729,835
2,621,795
Commitments and contingencies
Total Darling's stockholders' equity:
2,122,655
1,972,994
Noncontrolling interests
82,032
103,228
Total stockholders' equity
$ 2,204,687
$ 2,076,222
$ 4,934,522
$ 4,698,017
Darling Ingredients Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
Nine Months Ended September 30, 2017 and October 1, 2016
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
October 1,
Cash flows from operating activities:
2017
2016
Net income
$ 26,410
$ 65,544
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
221,306
212,440
Loss/(gain) on disposal of property, plant, equipment and other assets
(537)
873
Gain on insurance proceeds from insurance settlements
-
(356)
Deferred taxes
(14,242)
(5,223)
Increase/(decrease) in long-term pension liability
1,574
(1,105)
Stock-based compensation expense
14,710
7,953
Write - off deferred loan costs
443
292
Deferred loan cost amortization
6,581
8,393
Equity in net income of unconsolidated subsidiaries
(16,669)
(37,633)
Distribution of earnings from unconsolidated subsidiaries
26,600
26,317
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects from acquisitions:
Accounts receivable
(5,311)
(3,058)
Income taxes refundable/payable
18,332
1,432
Inventories and prepaid expenses
(31,058)
(11,368)
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
39,937
27,438
Other
(19,294)
(11,377)
Net cash provided by operating activities
268,782
280,562
Cash flows from investing activities:
Capital expenditures
(196,446)
(168,224)
Acquisitions, net of cash acquired
(12,144)
(8,511)
Investment of unconsolidated subsidiaries
(4,750)
-
Gross proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment and other assets
4,953
4,492
Proceeds from insurance settlement
3,301
1,537
Payments related to routes and other intangibles
(5,635)
-
Net cash used by investing activities
(210,721)
(170,706)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Proceeds from long-term debt
24,069
28,765
Payments on long-term debt
(94,250)
(128,364)
Borrowings from revolving credit facility
142,000
83,000
Payments on revolving credit facility
(147,327)
(93,028)
Net cash overdraft financing
2,590
-
Deferred loan costs
(1,177)
-
Issuance of common stock
22
143
Repurchase of common stock
-
(5,000)
Minimum withholding taxes paid on stock awards
(2,140)
(1,843)
Acquisition of noncontrolling interest
(429)
-
Distributions to noncontrolling interests
(2,513)
(885)
Net cash used by financing activities
(79,155)
(117,212)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash
16,676
(943)
Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents
(4,418)
(8,299)
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
114,564
156,884
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
$ 110,146
$ 148,585
Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:
Accrued capital expenditures
$ (3,532)
$ (3,302)
Cash paid during the period for:
Interest, net of capitalized interest
$ 58,219
$ 62,395
Income taxes, net of refunds
$ 13,719
$ 14,018
Non-cash financing activities:
Debt issued for assets
$ 3
$ 10
Contribution of assets to unconsolidated subsidiary
$ -
$ 2,674
Selected financial information for the Company's Diamond Green Diesel Joint Venture is as follows:
Diamond Green Diesel Joint Venture
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
September 30, 2017 and December 31, 2016
(in thousands)
September 30,
December 31,
2017
2016
Assets:
(unaudited)
Total current assets
$ 218,357
$ 268,734
Property, plant and equipment, net
390,723
354,871
Other assets
5,482
12,164
Total assets
$ 614,562
$ 635,769
Liabilities and members' equity:
Total current portion of long term debt
$ 17,023
$ 17,023
Total other current liabilities
32,924
23,200
Total long term debt
40,986
53,753
Total other long term liabilities
443
418
Total members' equity
523,186
541,375
Total liabilities and members' equity
$ 614,562
$ 635,769
Diamond Green Diesel Joint Venture
Operating Financial Results
Three Months and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2017 and October 1, 2016
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
$ Change
$ Change
September 30,
September 30,
Favorable
September 30,
September 30,
Favorable
Revenues:
2017
2016
(Unfavorable)
2017
2016
(Unfavorable)
Operating revenues
$ 175,585
$ 141,656
$ 33,929
$ 451,768
$ 345,650
$ 106,118
Expenses:
Total costs and expenses less depreciation, amortization and accretion expense
154,446
96,569
(57,877)
395,743
244,643
(151,100)
Depreciation, amortization and accretion expense
6,733
7,445
712
22,867
20,370
(2,497)
Total costs and expenses
161,179
104,014
(57,165)
418,610
265,013
(153,597)
Operating income
14,406
37,642
(23,236)
33,158
80,637
(47,479)
Other income
408
114
294
959
199
760
Interest and debt expense, net
(455)
(1,406)
951
(2,306)
(6,148)
3,842
Net income
$ 14,359
$ 36,350
$ (21,991)
$ 31,811
$ 74,688
$ (42,877)
Darling Ingredients Inc. reports Adjusted EBITDA results, which is a Non-GAAP financial measure, as a complement to results provided in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) (for additional information, see "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" included later in this media release). The Company believes that Adjusted EBITDA provides additional useful information to investors. Adjusted EBITDA, as the Company uses the term, is calculated below:
Reconciliation of Net Income to (Non-GAAP) Adjusted EBITDA and (Non-GAAP) Pro forma Adjusted EBITDA
Three and nine months ended September 30, 2017 and October 1, 2016
Three Months Ended - Year over Year
Nine Months Ended - Year over Year
Adjusted EBITDA
September 30,
October 1,
September 30,
October 1,
(U.S. dollars in thousands)
2017
2016
2017
2016
Net income attributable to Darling
$ 7,761
$ 28,694
$ 22,739
$ 61,772
Depreciation and amortization
77,202
70,653
221,306
212,440
Interest expense
22,531
23,867
66,657
71,748
Income tax expense/(benefit)
6,296
(744)
15,856
9,102
Foreign currency loss/(gain)
2,055
(354)
4,430
2,241
Other expense, net
1,447
2,007
5,103
5,685
Equity in net (income) of unconsolidated subsidiaries
(7,703)
(18,138)
(16,669)
(37,633)
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
923
196
3,671
3,772
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 110,512
$ 106,181
$ 323,093
$ 329,127
Acquisition and integration-related expenses
-
-
401
Pro forma Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)
$ 110,512
$ 106,181
$ 323,093
$ 329,528
Foreign currency exchange impact
(3,574)
(1)
-
231
(2)
-
Pro forma Adjusted EBITDA to Foreign Currency (Non-GAAP)
$ 106,938
$ 106,181
$ 323,324
$ 329,528
DGD Joint Venture Adjusted EBITDA (Darling's share)
$ 10,570
$ 22,543
$ 28,013
$ 50,503
(1)
The average rates assumption used in the calculation was the actual fiscal average rate for the three months ended October 1, 2016 of €1.00:USD$1.12 and CAD$1.00:USD$0.77 as compared to the average rate for the three months ended September 30, 2017 of €1.00:USD$1.18 and CAD$1.00:USD$0.80, respectively.
(2)
The average rates assumption used in the calculation was the actual fiscal average rate for the nine months ended October 1, 2016 of €1.00:USD$1.12 and CAD$1.00:USD$0.76 as compared to the average rate for the nine months ended September 30, 2017 of €1.00:USD$1.11 and CAD$1.00:USD$0.77, respectively.
About Darling
Darling Ingredients Inc. is the world's largest publicly-traded developer and producer of sustainable natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients, creating a wide range of ingredients and specialty products for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, technical, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries. With operations on five continents, the Company collects and transforms all aspects of animal by-product streams into broadly used and specialty ingredients, such as gelatin, edible fats, feed-grade fats, animal proteins and meals, plasma, pet food ingredients, organic fertilizers, yellow grease, fuel feedstocks, green energy, natural casings and hides. The Company also recovers and converts used cooking oil and commercial bakery residuals into valuable feed and fuel ingredients. In addition, the Company provides grease trap services to food service establishments, environmental services to food processors and sells restaurant cooking oil delivery and collection equipment. For additional information, visit the Company's website at http://www.darlingii.com.
Darling Ingredients Inc. will host a conference call to discuss the Company's third quarter 2017 financial results at 8:30 am Eastern Time (7:30 am Central Time) on Wednesday, November 8, 2017. To listen to the conference call, participants calling from within North America should dial 844-868-8847; international participants should dial 412-317-6593. Please refer to access code 10112133. Please call approximately ten minutes before the start of the call to ensure that you are connected.
The call will also be available as a live audio webcast that can be accessed on the Company website at http://ir.darlingii.com. Beginning one hour after its completion, a replay of the call can be accessed through November 15, 2017, by dialing 877-344-7529 (U.S. callers), 855-669-9658 (Canada) and 412-317-0088 (international callers). The access code for the replay is 10112133. The conference call will also be archived on the Company's website.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures:
Adjusted EBITDA is not a recognized accounting measurement under GAAP; it should not be considered as an alternative to net income, as a measure of operating results, or as an alternative to cash flow as a measure of liquidity, and is not intended to be a presentation in accordance with GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA is presented here not as an alternative to net income, but rather as a measure of the Company's operating performance. Since EBITDA (generally, net income plus interest expenses, taxes, depreciation and amortization) is not calculated identically by all companies, this presentation may not be comparable to EBITDA or Adjusted EBITDA presentations disclosed by other companies. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated in this presentation and represents, for any relevant period, net income/(loss) plus depreciation and amortization, goodwill and long-lived asset impairment, interest expense, (income)/loss from discontinued operations, net of tax, income tax provision, other income/(expense) and equity in net loss of unconsolidated subsidiary. Management believes that Adjusted EBITDA is useful in evaluating the Company's operating performance compared to that of other companies in its industry because the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA generally eliminates the effects of financing, income taxes and certain non-cash and other items that may vary for different companies for reasons unrelated to overall operating performance.
As a result, the Company's management uses Adjusted EBITDA as a measure to evaluate performance and for other discretionary purposes. In addition to the foregoing, management also uses or will use Adjusted EBITDA to measure compliance with certain financial covenants under the Company's Senior Secured Credit Facilities and 5.375% Notes and 4.75% Notes that were outstanding at September 30, 2017. However, the amounts shown in this presentation for Adjusted EBITDA differ from the amounts calculated under similarly titled definitions in the Company's Senior Secured Credit Facilities and 5.375% Notes and 4.75% Notes, as those definitions permit further adjustments to reflect certain other non-recurring costs, non-cash charges and cash dividends from the DGD Joint Venture. Additionally, the Company evaluates the impact of foreign exchange impact on operating cash flow, which is defined as segment operating income (loss) plus depreciation and amortization.
Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Information:
{This media release contains "forward-looking" statements regarding the business operations and prospects of Darling Ingredients Inc., including its Diamond Green Diesel joint venture, and industry factors affecting it. These statements are identified by words such as "believe," "anticipate," "expect," "estimate," "intend," "could," "may," "will," "should," "planned," "potential," "continue," "momentum," "assumption," and other words referring to events that may occur in the future. These statements reflect Darling Ingredient's current view of future events and are based on its assessment of, and are subject to, a variety of risks and uncertainties beyond its control, each of which could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. These factors include, among others, existing and unknown future limitations on the ability of the Company's direct and indirect subsidiaries to make their cash flow available to the Company for payments on the Company's indebtedness or other purposes; global demands for bio-fuels and grain and oilseed commodities, which have exhibited volatility, and can impact the cost of feed for cattle, hogs and poultry, thus affecting available rendering feedstock and selling prices for the Company's products; reductions in raw material volumes available to the Company due to weak margins in the meat production industry as a result of higher feed costs, reduced consumer demand or other factors, reduced volume from food service establishments, or otherwise; reduced demand for animal feed; reduced finished product prices, including a decline in fat and used cooking oil finished product prices; changes to worldwide government policies relating to renewable fuels and greenhouse gas emissions that adversely affect programs like the Renewable Fuel Standards Program (RFS2), low carbon fuel standards (LCFS) and tax credits for biofuels both in the Unites States and abroad; possible product recall resulting from developments relating to the discovery of unauthorized adulterations to food or food additives; the occurrence of Bird Flu including, but not limited to H5N1 flu, bovine spongiform encephalopathy (or "BSE"), porcine epidemic diarrhea ("PED") or other diseases associated with animal origin in the United States or elsewhere; unanticipated costs and/or reductions in raw material volumes related to the Company's compliance with the existing or unforeseen new U.S. or foreign regulations (including, without limitation, China) affecting the industries in which the Company operates or its value added products (including new or modified animal feed, Bird Flu, PED or BSE or similar or unanticipated regulations); risks associated with the renewable diesel plant in Norco, Louisiana owned and operated by a joint venture between Darling Ingredients and Valero Energy Corporation, including possible unanticipated operating disruptions and issues related to the announced expansion project; difficulties or a significant disruption in our information systems or failure to implement new systems and software successfully, including our ongoing enterprise resource planning project; risks relating to possible third party claims of intellectual property infringement; increased contributions to the Company's pension and benefit plans, including multiemployer and employer-sponsored defined benefit pension plans as required by legislation, regulation or other applicable U.S. or foreign law or resulting from a U.S. mass withdrawal event; bad debt write-offs; loss of or failure to obtain necessary permits and registrations; continued or escalated conflict in the Middle East, North Korea, Ukraine or elsewhere; uncertainty regarding the likely exit of the U.K. from the European Union; and/or unfavorable export or import markets. These factors, coupled with volatile prices for natural gas and diesel fuel, climate conditions, currency exchange fluctuations, general performance of the U.S. and global economies, disturbances in world financial, credit, commodities and stock markets, and any decline in consumer confidence and discretionary spending, including the inability of consumers and companies to obtain credit due to lack of liquidity in the financial markets, among others, could negatively impact the Company's results of operations. Among other things, future profitability may be affected by the Company's ability to grow its business, which faces competition from companies that may have substantially greater resources than the Company. The Company's announced share repurchase program may be suspended or discontinued at any time and purchases of shares under the program are subject to market conditions and other factors, which are likely to change from time to time. Other risks and uncertainties regarding Darling Ingredients Inc., its business and the industries in which it operates are referenced from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Darling Ingredients Inc. is under no obligation to (and expressly disclaims any such obligation to) update or alter its forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.}
For More Information, contact:
Melissa A. Gaither, VP IR and Global Communications
Email : mgaither@darlingii.com
251 O'Connor Ridge Blvd., Suite 300, Irving, Texas 75038
Phone : 972-717-0300
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/darling-ingredients-inc-reports-third-quarter-2017-financial-results-300551161.html
SOURCE Darling Ingredients Inc.
