Darling Ingredients Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Second Quarter 2020

Net income of $65.4 million , or $0.39 per GAAP diluted share

, or per GAAP diluted share Net Sales of $848.7 million

Combined adjusted EBITDA of $195.2 million

Core business EBITDA of $126.1 million , $16 million better than Q1-2020; $24 million better than Q2-2019, excluding the $13.1 million gain on the sale of assets in Q2-2019

, better than Q1-2020; better than Q2-2019, excluding the gain on the sale of assets in Q2-2019 Diamond Green Diesel ("DGD") earned $1.91 EBITDA per gallon on approximately 72 million gallons sold

EBITDA per gallon on approximately 72 million gallons sold In July, Darling received an $80 million distribution from DGD, total distributions received in 2020 is $205 million

Darling reported net sales of $848.7 million for the second quarter of 2020, as compared with net sales of $827.3 million for the same period a year ago. Net income attributable to Darling for the three months ended June 27, 2020 was $65.4 million, or $0.39 per diluted share, compared to a net income of $26.3 million, or $0.16 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2019.

"We had another solid quarter of execution from our employees worldwide who delivered a strong second quarter financial performance, generating $195 million of combined adjusted EBITDA," said Randall C. Stuewe, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Darling Ingredients Inc. "Our core business navigated through a turbulent second quarter with our feed segment posting its best quarterly EBITDA of $85.2 million in over the last three years. We did benefit from over 40 million pounds of depopulated hog volumes through our processing locations during the quarter."

"Darling's diversification provides our global business platform earnings sustainability as demonstrated in the second quarter. Our DGD JV financial performance was impacted by the sharp decline in the energy sector as a result of the COVID pandemic, but still produced good results which were enhanced by a better performance in our feed segment. Excluding the gain on the sale of assets in the food segment from a year ago, this year's food segment performance was on par to 2019," added Stuewe.

"We did use the DGD distribution proceeds received in April to pay down our outstanding debt in the second quarter, lowering our leverage ratio to 2.39 as measured by our bank covenant. We remain diligent on our capital expenditures, investing approximately $123 million for the first six months of 2020. We continue to target a deferral of 15% to 20% in capital expenditures as the uncertainty surrounding COVID-19 persists," commented Stuewe.

The Darling Ingredients Board has approved replenishing the Company's previously announced share repurchase program back to $200 million of availability and have extended the term of the program for an additional two years to August 13, 2022, to be exercised depending on market conditions. The repurchases may be made from time to time on the open market at prevailing market prices or in negotiated transactions off the market. Repurchases may occur over the authorized period unless extended or shortened by the Board of Directors.

In accordance with the distribution policy at Diamond Green Diesel, Darling received an $80 million distribution from DGD in July 2020. Total distributions received in the first six months of 2020 total $205 million.

For the six months ended June 27, 2020, Darling reported net sales of $1.7 billion, as compared with net sales of $1.7 billion for the same period of 2019. Net Income attributable to Darling for the first six months of 2020 was $150.9 million, or $0.90 per diluted share, as compared to a net income of $44.3 million, or $0.26 per diluted share, for the first six months of 2019.

As of June 27, 2020, Darling had $76.2 million in cash and cash equivalents, and $939.7 million available under committed revolving credit agreements. Total debt outstanding at the end of the second quarter of 2020 was $1.6 billion.

Combined adjusted EBITDA was $195.2 million for the second quarter of 2020, compared to $159.4 million for the same period in 2019. On a year-to-date basis, combined adjusted EBITDA totaled $408.5 million for 2020, compared to $292.7 million on a year-to-date basis for 2019.





Segment Financial Tables (in thousands)

Three Months Ended June 27, 2020 Feed

Ingredients Food

Ingredients Fuel

Ingredients Corporate Total











Net Sales $ 503,690 $ 278,934 $ 66,049 $ - $ 848,673 Cost of sales and operating expenses 367,902 220,159 44,286 - 632,347 Gross Margin $ 135,788 $ 58,775 $ 21,763 $ - $ 216,326











Loss/(gain) on sale of assets 76 (48) (1) - 27 Selling, general and administrative expenses 50,484 22,564 3,953 13,192 90,193 Depreciation and amortization 52,683 19,972 7,980 2,675 83,310 Equity in net income of Diamond Green Diesel - - 63,492 - 63,492 Segment operating income/(loss) $ 32,545 $ 16,287 $ 73,323 $ (15,867) $ 106,288 Equity in net income of unconsolidated subsidiaries $ 692 $ - $ - $ - $ 692 Segment Income/(loss) $ 33,237 $ 16,287 $ 73,323 $ (15,867) $ 106,980











Segment EBITDA $ 85,228 $ 36,259 $ 17,811 $ (13,192) $ 126,106 DGD adjusted EBITDA (Darling's Share) $ - $ - $ 69,108 $ - $ 69,108 Combined adjusted EBITDA $ 85,228 $ 36,259 $ 86,919 $ (13,192) $ 195,214











Three Months Ended June 29, 2019 Feed

Ingredients Food

Ingredients Fuel

Ingredients Corporate Total











Net Sales $ 487,447 $ 274,835 $ 65,042 $ - $ 827,324 Cost of sales and operating expenses 376,955 214,444 53,317 - 644,716 Gross Margin $ 110,492 $ 60,391 $ 11,725 $ - $ 182,608











Gain on sale of assets (524) (13,379) (23) - (13,926) Selling, general and administrative expenses 46,465 23,431 425 10,696 81,017 Depreciation and amortization 48,720 19,861 8,362 2,543 79,486 Equity in net income of Diamond Green Diesel - - 38,093 - 38,093 Segment operating income/(loss) $ 15,831 $ 30,478 $ 41,054 $ (13,239) $ 74,124 Equity in net income of unconsolidated subsidiaries $ 82 $ - $ - $ - $ 82 Segment income/(loss) $ 15,913 $ 30,478 $ 41,054 $ (13,239) $ 74,206











Segment EBITDA $ 64,551 $ 50,339 $ 11,323 $ (10,696) $ 115,517 DGD adjusted EBITDA (Darling's Share) $ - $ - $ 43,894 $ - $ 43,894 Combined adjusted EBITDA $ 64,551 $ 50,339 $ 55,217 $ (10,696) $ 159,411













Segment Financial Tables (in thousands) continued

Six Months Ended June 27, 2020 Feed

Ingredients Food

Ingredients Fuel

Ingredients Corporate Total











Net Sales $ 1,016,315 $ 549,228 $ 135,972 $ - $ 1,701,515 Cost of sales and operating expenses 756,355 425,589 97,311 - 1,279,255 Gross Margin $ 259,960 $ 123,639 $ 38,661 $ - $ 422,260











Loss/(gain) on sale of assets 126 (46) 8 - 88 Selling, general and administrative expenses 104,431 48,040 5,607 28,308 186,386 Depreciation and amortization 106,204 40,277 16,072 5,428 167,981 Equity in net income of Diamond Green Diesel - - 161,312 - 161,312 Segment operating income/(loss) $ 49,199 $ 35,368 $ 178,286 $ (33,736) $ 229,117 Equity in net income of unconsolidated subsidiaries $ 1,561 $ - $ - $ - $ 1,561 Segment income/(loss) $ 50,760 $ 35,368 $ 178,286 $ (33,736) $ 230,678











Segment EBITDA $ 155,403 $ 75,645 $ 33,046 $ (28,308) $ 235,786 DGD adjusted EBITDA (Darling's Share) $ - $ - $ 172,742 $ - $ 172,742 Combined adjusted EBITDA $ 155,403 $ 75,645 $ 205,788 $ (28,308) $ 408,528











Six Months Ended June 29, 2019 Feed

Ingredients Food

Ingredients Fuel

Ingredients Corporate Total











Net Sales $ 983,266 $ 553,999 $ 125,163 $ - $ 1,662,428 Cost of sales and operating expenses 763,814 428,448 103,367 - 1,295,629 Gross Margin $ 219,452 $ 125,551 $ 21,796 $ - $ 366,799











Loss/(gain) on sale of assets (4,914) (13,265) 3 - (18,176) Selling, general and administrative expenses 95,296 45,318 (329) 25,735 166,020 Depreciation and amortization 98,089 39,372 16,160 5,029 158,650 Equity in net income of Diamond Green Diesel - - 62,370 - 62,370 Segment operating income/(loss) $ 30,981 $ 54,126 $ 68,332 $ (30,764) $ 122,675 Equity in net loss of unconsolidated subsidiaries $ (422) $ - $ - $ - $ (422) Segment income/(loss) $ 30,559 $ 54,126 $ 68,332 $ (30,764) $ 122,253











Segment EBITDA $ 129,070 $ 93,498 $ 22,122 $ (25,735) $ 218,955 DGD adjusted EBITDA (Darling's Share) $ - $ - $ 73,721 $ - 73,721 Combined adjusted EBITDA $ 129,070 $ 93,498 $ 95,843 $ (25,735) $ 292,676







Darling Ingredients Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets June 27, 2020 and December 28, 2019 (in thousands)



June 27,

December 28,

2020

2019 ASSETS (unaudited)



Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 76,185

$ 72,935 Restricted cash 103

110 Accounts receivable, net 375,908

406,338 Inventories 394,708

362,957 Prepaid expenses 46,003

46,599 Income taxes refundable 3,752

3,317 Other current assets 34,392

25,032 Total current assets 931,051

917,288







Property, plant and equipment, net 1,773,329

1,802,411 Intangible assets, net 485,148

526,394 Goodwill 1,217,177

1,223,291 Investment in unconsolidated subsidiaries 729,094

689,354 Operating lease right-of-use assets 134,901

124,726 Other assets 41,651

47,400 Deferred income taxes 14,803

14,394

$ 5,327,154

$ 5,345,258 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Current portion of long-term debt $ 42,758

$ 90,996 Accounts payable, principally trade 197,528

239,252 Income taxes payable 16,474

8,895 Current operating lease liabilities 39,532

37,805 Accrued expenses 310,004

311,391 Total current liabilities 606,296

688,339 Long-term debt, net of current portion 1,553,118

1,558,429 Long-term operating lease liabilities 99,482

91,424 Other noncurrent liabilities 109,046

115,785 Deferred income taxes 260,858

247,931 Total liabilities 2,628,800

2,701,908 Commitments and contingencies





Total Darling's stockholders' equity 2,633,360

2,565,819 Noncontrolling interests 64,994

77,531 Total stockholders' equity $ 2,698,354

$ 2,643,350

$ 5,327,154

$ 5,345,258







Darling Ingredients Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Operating Results For the Three-Month and Six-Month Periods Ended June 27, 2020 and June 29, 2019 (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited)

























Three Months Ended





Six Months Ended











$ Change













$ Change



June 27,

June 29,

Favorable





June 27,

June 29,

Favorable



2020

2019

(Unfavorable)





2020

2019

(Unfavorable) Net sales $ 848,673

$ 827,324

$ 21,349





$ 1,701,515

$ 1,662,428

$ 39,087 Costs and expenses:



























Cost of sales and operating expenses 632,347

644,716

12,369





1,279,255

1,295,629

16,374

Loss (gain) on sale of assets 27

(13,926)

(13,953)





88

(18,176)

(18,264)

Selling, general and administrative expenses 90,193

81,017

(9,176)





186,386

166,020

(20,366)

Depreciation and amortization 83,310

79,486

(3,824)





167,981

158,650

(9,331) Total costs and expenses 805,877

791,293

(14,584)





1,633,710

1,602,123

(31,587)

Equity in net income of Diamond Green Diesel 63,492

38,093

25,399





161,312

62,370

98,942 Operating income 106,288

74,124

32,164





229,117

122,675

106,442 Other expense:



























Interest expense (17,920)

(20,853)

2,933





(37,010)

(40,729)

3,719

Debt extinguishment costs -

(12,126)

12,126





-

(12,126)

12,126

Foreign currency gain/(loss) (1,134)

(388)

(746)





530

(1,120)

1,650

Other income (expense), net (1,485)

(2,019)

534





(3,366)

(4,544)

1,178 Total other expense (20,539)

(35,386)

14,847





(39,846)

(58,519)

18,673 Equity in net income/(loss)

























of unconsolidated subsidiaries 692

82

610





1,561

(422)

1,983 Income before income taxes 86,441

38,820

47,621





190,832

63,734

127,098 Income tax expense 19,946

7,776

(12,170)





38,246

13,050

(25,196) Net income 66,495

31,044

35,451





152,586

50,684

101,902 Net income attributable to



























noncontrolling interests (1,056)

(4,786)

3,730





(1,637)

(6,414)

4,777 Net income attributable to Darling $ 65,439

$ 26,258

$ 39,181





$ 150,949

$ 44,270

$ 106,679





























Basic income per share: $ 0.40

$ 0.16

$ 0.24





$ 0.93

$ 0.27

$ 0.66 Diluted income per share: $ 0.39

$ 0.16

$ 0.23





$ 0.90

$ 0.26

$ 0.64





























Number of diluted common shares: 165,999

168,432









166,963

168,546











Darling Ingredients Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows Periods Ended June 27, 2020 and June 29, 2019 (in thousands) (unaudited)









Six Months Ended







June 27,

June 29, Cash flows from operating activities: 2020

2019

Net income

$ 152,586

$ 50,684

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:









Depreciation and amortization 167,981

158,650



Loss/(gain) on disposal of property, plant, equipment and other assets 88

(18,176)



Gain on insurance proceeds from insurance settlement -

(845)



Deferred taxes

13,998

(3,137)



Increase (decrease) in long-term pension liability (890)

1,010



Stock-based compensation expense 15,566

14,182



Write-off deferred loan costs -

4,547



Deferred loan cost amortization 2,835

3,010



Equity in net income of Diamond Green Diesel and other unconsolidated subsidiaries (162,873)

(61,948)



Distributions of earnings from Diamond Green Diesel and other unconsolidated subsidiaries 125,891

17,755



Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects from acquisitions:









Accounts receivable 26,077

27,218



Income taxes refundable/payable 6,119

7,140



Inventories and prepaid expenses (35,413)

(17,374)



Accounts payable and accrued expenses (33,375)

(29,849)



Other

(14,941)

1,437





Net cash provided by operating activities 263,649

154,304 Cash flows from investing activities:







Capital expenditures (123,204)

(167,871)

Acquisitions, net of cash acquired -

(1,431)

Investment in unconsolidated subsidiary -

(1,000)

Gross proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment and other assets 1,053

9,814

Proceeds from insurance settlement -

845

Payments related to routes and other intangibles (3,712)

(3,150)





Net cash used by investing activities (125,863)

(162,793) Cash flows from financing activities:







Proceeds from long-term debt 16,164

507,722

Payments on long-term debt (18,239)

(526,230)

Borrowings from revolving credit facility 375,971

273,485

Payments on revolving credit facility (405,800)

(266,884)

Net cash overdraft financing (26,461)

11,178

Deferred loan costs

-

(7,003)

Issuance of common stock 67

12

Repurchase of common stock (55,044)

-

Minimum withholding taxes paid on stock awards (4,863)

(3,193)

Acquisition of noncontrolling interest (8,784)

-

Distributions to noncontrolling interests (987)

-





Net cash used by financing activities (127,976)

(10,913) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash flows (6,567)

(853) Net increase/(decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 3,243

(20,255) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of year 73,045

107,369 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 76,288

$ 87,114 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:







Accrued capital expenditures $ 23

$ (7,542)

Cash paid during the period for:









Interest, net of capitalized interest $ 35,070

$ 45,196



Income taxes, net of refunds $ 18,030

$ 12,607

Non-cash operating activities:









Operating lease right of use obtained in exchange for new lease liabilities $ 28,801

$ 7,492

Non-cash financing activities:









Debt issued for service contract assets $ 21

$ -







Diamond Green Diesel Joint Venture Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019 (in thousands)









June 30,

December 31,







2020

2019 Assets:



(unaudited)





Total current assets

$ 581,334

$ 668,026

Property, plant and equipment, net

894,415

713,489

Other assets

27,959

30,710



Total assets

$ 1,503,708

$ 1,412,225













Liabilities and members' equity:









Total current portion of long term debt

$ 495

$ 341

Total other current liabilities

89,533

75,802

Total long term debt

8,969

8,742

Total other long term liabilities

4,023

4,422

Total members' equity

1,400,688

1,322,918



Total liabilities and members' equity

$ 1,503,708

$ 1,412,225







Diamond Green Diesel Joint Venture Operating Financial Results For the Three-Month and Six-Month Periods Ended June 30, 2020 and June 30, 2019 (in thousands) (unaudited)



























Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended













$ Change











$ Change





June 30,

June 30,

Favorable



June 30,

June 30,

Favorable Revenues: 2020

2019

(Unfavorable)



2020

2019

(Unfavorable)

Operating revenues $ 295,826

$ 294,811

$ 1,015



$ 654,441

$ 597,529

$ 56,912 Expenses:

























Total costs and expenses less



























depreciation, amortization and accretion expense 157,611

207,024

49,413



308,958

450,087

141,129

Depreciation, amortization and 11,114

11,914

800



22,888

23,332

444



accretion expense























Total costs and expenses 168,725

218,938

50,213



331,846

473,419

141,573

Operating income 127,101

75,873

51,228



322,595

124,110

198,485 Other income 200

634

(434)



661

1,275

(614)



Interest and debt expense, net (317)

(321)

4



(632)

(645)

13



Net income $ 126,984

$ 76,186

$ 50,798



$ 322,624

$ 124,740

$ 197,884

Darling Ingredients Inc. reports Adjusted EBITDA results, which is a Non-GAAP financial measure, as a complement to results provided in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) (for additional information, see "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" included later in this media release). The Company believes that Adjusted EBITDA provides additional useful information to investors. Adjusted EBITDA, as the Company uses the term, is calculated below:



Reconciliation of Net Income to (Non-GAAP) Adjusted EBITDA and (Non-GAAP) Pro forma Adjusted EBITDA For the Three-Month and Six-Month Periods Ended June 27, 2020 and June 29, 2019





Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended Adjusted EBITDA June 27,

June 29,



June 27,

June 29, (U.S. dollars in thousands) 2020

2019



2020

2019



















Net income attributable to Darling $ 65,439

$ 26,258



$ 150,949

$ 44,270 Depreciation and amortization 83,310

79,486



167,981

158,650 Interest expense 17,920

20,853



37,010

40,729 Income tax expense 19,946

7,776



38,246

13,050 Foreign currency loss/(gain) 1,134

388



(530)

1,120 Other expense, net 1,485

2,019



3,366

4,544 Debt extinguishment costs -

12,126



-

12,126 Equity in net (income) of Diamond Green Diesel (63,492)

(38,093)



(161,312)

(62,370) Equity in net (income)/loss of unconsolidated subsidiaries (692)

(82)



(1,561)

422 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 1,056

4,786



1,637

6,414 Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) $ 126,106

$ 115,517



$ 235,786

$ 218,955 Foreign currency exchange impact 1,951 (1) -



4,109 (2) - Pro forma Adjusted EBITDA to Foreign Currency (Non-GAAP) $ 128,057

$ 115,517



$ 239,895

$ 218,955 DGD Joint Venture Adjusted EBITDA (Darling's Share) $ 69,108

$ 43,894



$ 172,742

$ 73,721



















Darling plus Darling's share of DGD Joint Venture Adjusted EBITDA $ 195,214

$ 159,411



$ 408,528

$ 292,676

























(1) The average rate assumption used in this calculation was the actual fiscal average rate for the three months ended June 27, 2020 of €1.00:USD$1.10 and CAD$1.00:USD$0.72, as compared to the average rate for the three months ended June 29, 2019 of €1.00:USD$1.12 and CAD$1.00:USD$0.75, respectively.











(2) The average rate assumption used in this calculation was the actual fiscal average rate for the six months ended June 27, 2020 of €1.00:USD$1.10 and CAD$1.00:USD$0.73, as compared to the average rate for the six months ended June 29, 2019 of €1.00:USD$1.13 and CAD$1.00:USD$0.75, respectively.

For the three and six months ended June 29, 2019, Adjusted EBITDA included a gain on the sale of assets of approximately $13.1 million.

About Darling

Darling Ingredients Inc. is a global developer and producer of sustainable natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients, creating a wide range of ingredients and specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, technical, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries. With operations on five continents, the Company collects and transforms all aspects of animal by-product streams into useable and specialty ingredients, such as collagen, edible fats, feed-grade fats, animal proteins and meals, plasma, pet food ingredients, organic fertilizers, yellow grease, fuel feedstocks, green energy, natural casings and hides. The Company also recovers and converts recycled oils (used cooking oil and animal fats) into valuable feed and fuel ingredients and collects and processes residual bakery products into feed ingredients. In addition, the Company provides environmental services, such as grease trap collection and disposal services to food service establishments. The Company sells its products domestically and internationally and operates within three industry segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients and Fuel Ingredients. For additional information, visit the Company's website at http://www.darlingii.com.

Darling Ingredients Inc. will host a conference call to discuss the Company's second quarter 2020 financial results at 9:00 am Eastern Time (8:00 am Central Time) on Thursday, August 6, 2020. To listen to the conference call, participants calling from within North America should dial 1-844-868-8847; international participants should dial 1-412-317-6593. Please refer to access code 10146331. Please call approximately ten minutes before the start of the call to ensure that you are connected.

The call will also be available as a live audio webcast that can be accessed on the Company website at http://ir.darlingii.com. Beginning one hour after its completion, a replay of the call can be accessed through August 13, 2020, by dialing 1-877-344-7529 (U.S. callers), 1-855-669-9658 (Canada) and 1-412-317-0088 (international callers). The access code for the replay is 10146331. The conference call will also be archived on the Company's website.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

Adjusted EBITDA is not a recognized accounting measurement under GAAP; it should not be considered as an alternative to net income, as a measure of operating results, or as an alternative to cash flow as a measure of liquidity and is not intended to be a presentation in accordance with GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA is presented here not as an alternative to net income, but rather as a measure of the Company's operating performance. Since EBITDA (generally, net income plus interest expenses, taxes, depreciation and amortization) is not calculated identically by all companies, this presentation may not be comparable to EBITDA or Adjusted EBITDA presentations disclosed by other companies. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated in this presentation and represents, for any relevant period, net income/(loss) plus depreciation and amortization, goodwill and long-lived asset impairment, interest expense, (income)/loss from discontinued operations, net of tax, income tax provision, other income/(expense) and equity in net loss of unconsolidated subsidiary. Management believes that Adjusted EBITDA is useful in evaluating the Company's operating performance compared to that of other companies in its industry because the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA generally eliminates the effects of financing, income taxes and certain non-cash and other items that may vary for different companies for reasons unrelated to overall operating performance.

As a result, the Company's management uses Adjusted EBITDA as a measure to evaluate performance and for other discretionary purposes. In addition to the foregoing, management also uses or will use Adjusted EBITDA to measure compliance with certain financial covenants under the Company's Senior Secured Credit Facilities and 5.25% Notes and 3.625% Notes that were outstanding at June 27, 2020. However, the amounts shown in this presentation for Adjusted EBITDA differ from the amounts calculated under similarly titled definitions in the Company's Senior Secured Credit Facilities and 5.25% Notes and 3.625% Notes, as those definitions permit further adjustments to reflect certain other non-recurring costs, non-cash charges and cash dividends from the DGD Joint Venture. Additionally, the Company evaluates the impact of foreign exchange impact on operating cash flow, which is defined as segment operating income (loss) plus depreciation and amortization.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Information:

{This media release contains "forward-looking" statements regarding the business operations and prospects of Darling Ingredients Inc. and industry factors affecting it. These statements are identified by words such as "believe," "anticipate," "expect," "estimate," "intend," "could," "may," "will," "should," "planned," "potential," "continue," "momentum," and other words referring to events that may occur in the future. These statements reflect Darling Ingredient's current view of future events and are based on its assessment of, and are subject to, a variety of risks and uncertainties beyond its control, each of which could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. These factors include, among others, existing and unknown future limitations on the ability of the Company's direct and indirect subsidiaries to make their cash flow available to the Company for payments on the Company's indebtedness or other purposes; global demands for bio-fuels and grain and oilseed commodities, which have exhibited volatility, and can impact the cost of feed for cattle, hogs and poultry, thus affecting available rendering feedstock and selling prices for the Company's products; reductions in raw material volumes available to the Company due to weak margins in the meat production industry as a result of higher feed costs, reduced consumer demand or other factors, reduced volume from food service establishments, or otherwise; reduced demand for animal feed; reduced finished product prices, including a decline in fat and used cooking oil finished product prices; changes to worldwide government policies relating to renewable fuels and greenhouse gas("GHG") emissions that adversely affect programs like the U.S. government's renewable fuel standard, low carbon fuel standards ("LCFS") and tax credits for biofuels both in the United States and abroad; possible product recall resulting from developments relating to the discovery of unauthorized adulterations to food or food additives; the occurrence of 2009 H1N1 flu (initially known as "Swine Flu"), Highly pathogenic strains of avian influenza (collectively known as "Bird Flu"), severe acute respiratory syndrome ("SARS"), bovine spongiform encephalopathy (or "BSE"), porcine epidemic diarrhea ("PED") or other diseases associated with animal origin in the United States or elsewhere, such as the outbreak of African Swine Fever ("ASF") in China and elsewhere; the occurrence of pandemics, epidemics or disease outbreaks, such as the current COVID-19 outbreak; unanticipated costs and/or reductions in raw material volumes related to the Company's compliance with the existing or unforeseen new U.S. or foreign (including, without limitation, China) regulations (including new or modified animal feed, Bird Flu, SARS, PED, BSE, ASF or similar or unanticipated regulations) affecting the industries in which the Company operates or its value added products; risks associated with the DGD Joint Venture, including possible unanticipated operating disruptions and issues relating to the announced expansion project; risks and uncertainties relating to international sales and operations, including imposition of tariffs, quotas, trade barriers and other trade protections imposed by foreign countries; difficulties or a significant disruption in our information systems or failure to implement new systems and software successfully, risks relating to possible third party claims of intellectual property infringement; increased contributions to the Company's pension and benefit plans, including multiemployer and employer-sponsored defined benefit pension plans as required by legislation, regulation or other applicable U.S. or foreign law or resulting from a U.S. mass withdrawal event; bad debt write-offs; loss of or failure to obtain necessary permits and registrations; continued or escalated conflict in the Middle East, North Korea, Ukraine or elsewhere; uncertainty regarding the exit of the U.K. from the European Union; and/or unfavorable export or import markets. These factors, coupled with volatile prices for natural gas and diesel fuel, climate conditions, currency exchange fluctuations, general performance of the U.S. and global economies, disturbances in world financial, credit, commodities and stock markets, and any decline in consumer confidence and discretionary spending, including the inability of consumers and companies to obtain credit due to lack of liquidity in the financial markets, among others, could cause actual results to vary materially from the forward looking statements included in this release or negatively impact the Company's results of operations. Among other things, future profitability may be affected by the Company's ability to grow its business, which faces competition from companies that may have substantially greater resources than the Company. The Company's announced share repurchase program may be suspended or discontinued at any time and purchases of shares under the program are subject to market conditions and other factors, which are likely to change from time to time. Other risks and uncertainties regarding Darling Ingredients Inc., its business and the industries in which it operates are referenced from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Darling Ingredients Inc. is under no obligation to (and expressly disclaims any such obligation to) update or alter its forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.}

