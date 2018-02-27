Darling Ingredients Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter And Fiscal 2017 Financial Results: 'Executing World of Growth Strategy'

IRVING, Texas, Feb. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE: DAR), a global developer and producer of sustainable natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients, creating a wide range of ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries, today announced financial results for the fiscal 2017 fourth quarter and year ended December 30, 2017.
Fourth Quarter 2017 Overview
Fiscal 2017 Overview
For the fourth quarter of 2017, the Company reported net sales of $952.5 million, as compared with net sales of $885.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2016. Net income attributable to Darling for the three months ended December 30, 2017 was $105.7 million, or $0.63 per diluted share, compared to a net income of $40.5 million, or $0.25 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2016. The increase in net income for the fourth quarter 2017 is primarily attributable to the reversal of deferred tax liabilities due to the U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, benefits from European tax reform, along with improved raw material volumes and pricing across the segments. For comparison purposes, fourth quarter results do not reflect the blenders tax credit.
Net Income attributable to Darling for the fiscal year ended December 30, 2017 was $128.5 million, or $0.77 per diluted share, as compared to a net income of $102.3 million, or $0.62 per diluted share, for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2016. The increase in net income for 2017 is primarily attributable to the reversal of deferred tax liabilities due to the U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act along with benefits from European tax reform. Strong volumes, consistent margins, and improvements in our specialty businesses aided the Feed segment, while the Food segment delivered a consistent performance lead by CTH, our natural casings business, with Rousselot achieving record sales volumes and stabilizing margins. In the Fuel segment, results reflect the absence of the blenders tax credit which was reinstated retroactively for 2017 during February 2018. First quarter 2018 results will reflect income of $12.6 million from the blenders tax credit.
Comments on the Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2017 Year End
"We are pleased to report a strong finish to 2017, with improved fourth quarter results driven by streamlined operations across our global platform," said Randall C. Stuewe, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Darling Ingredients Inc. "We leveraged higher global raw material volumes with consistent margins by managing through deflationary finished product markets in the Feed Ingredients segment. Food Ingredients delivered strong operating performance across all product lines while managing through continued macroeconomic headwinds in South American markets. Sequentially, our North American and Canadian biodiesel facilities showed improved operational performance though earnings were negatively impacted due to the absence of the blenders tax credit. We are pleased to see the reinstatement of the blenders tax credit, applied retroactively for 2017. Diamond Green Diesel excelled operationally and delivered $86 million EBITDA (Darling's half being $43 million), or $0.54 per gallon, excluding the blenders tax credit. The Diamond Green Diesel expansion project to increase production from 160 million gallons to 275 million gallons annually is progressing well, with the facility expected to go down in mid-May for final tie-ins before completion in late Q2 2018.
"During the year, our global capital growth plan included multiple new construction projects, expansions and bolt on acquisitions to maximize our world of growth strategy, and engineering of our product mix to meet the needs of changing global diets. Our strong balance sheet combined with improved working capital deployment enabled further deleveraging of $112.5 million, exceeding our stated goal of $100 million in 2017. We continue to execute well, diversify our global platform and deploy prudent growth capital investments to drive meaningful growth and profitability in the future."
Operational Update by Segment
Financial Update by Segment
Feed Ingredients
Three Months Ended
Fiscal Year Ended
($ thousands)
December 30, 2017
December 31, 2016
December 30, 2017
December 31, 2016
Net sales
$ 562,206
$ 538,606
$ 2,239,492
$ 2,089,145
Selling, general and administrative expenses
46,422
42,135
180,866
169,648
Depreciation and amortization
49,239
48,735
184,172
178,845
Segment operating income
26,231
25,282
129,686
115,794
EBITDA
$ 75,470
$ 74,017
$ 313,858
$ 294,639
*EBITDA calculated by adding depreciation and amortization to segment operating income.
Food Ingredients
Three Months Ended
Fiscal Year Ended
($ thousands)
December 30, 2017
December 31, 2016
December 30, 2017
December 31, 2016
Net sales (1)
$ 313,478
$ 278,378
$ 1,156,976
$ 1,055,725
Selling, general and administrative expenses
27,502
26,604
104,982
96,170
Depreciation and amortization
19,719
18,297
75,010
70,120
Segment operating income
16,274
11,738
56,409
61,212
EBITDA
$ 35,993
$ 30,035
$ 131,419
$ 131,332
*EBITDA calculated by adding depreciation and amortization to segment operating income.
(1) Net sales were adjusted for Brazil VAT reclass.
Fuel Ingredients
Three Months Ended
Fiscal Year Ended
($ thousands)
December 30, 2017
December 31, 2016
December 30, 2017
December 31, 2016
Net sales
$ 76,865
$ 68,773
$ 265,783
$ 247,058
Selling, general and administrative expenses
4,735
1,909
10,467
6,895
Depreciation and amortization
8,547
7,532
31,019
28,531
Segment operating income
8,049
10,486
13,789
29,166
EBITDA
$ 16,596
$ 18,018
$ 44,808
$ 57,697
*EBITDA calculated by adding depreciation and amortization to segment operating income.
Results shown do not include the Diamond Green Diesel (DGD) 50% Joint Venture.
Darling Ingredients Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
December 30, 2017 and December 31, 2016
(in thousands)
December 30,
December 31,
2017
2016
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 106,774
$ 114,564
Restricted cash
142
293
Accounts Receivable, net
391,847
388,397
Inventories
358,183
330,815
Prepaid expenses
38,326
29,984
Income taxes refundable
4,509
7,479
Other current assets
56,664
21,770
Total current assets
956,445
893,302
Property, plant and equipment, net
1,645,822
1,515,575
Intangible assets, less accumulated amortization of $383,836 at December 30, 2017 and $301,187 at December 31, 2016
676,500
711,927
Goodwill
1,301,093
1,225,893
Investment in unconsolidated subsidiaries
302,038
292,717
Other assets
62,284
43,613
Deferred income taxes
14,043
14,990
$ 4,958,225
$ 4,698,017
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Current portion of long-term debt
$ 16,143
$ 23,247
Accounts payable, principally trade
217,417
180,895
Income taxes payable
12,300
4,913
Accrued expenses
313,623
242,796
Total current liabilities
559,483
451,851
Long-term debt, net of current portion
1,698,050
1,727,696
Other non-current liabilities
106,287
96,114
Deferred income taxes
266,708
346,134
Total liabilities
2,630,528
2,621,795
Commitments and contingencies
Total Darling's stockholders' equity:
2,244,933
1,972,994
Noncontrolling interests
82,764
103,228
Total stockholders' equity
$ 2,327,697
$ 2,076,222
$ 4,958,225
$ 4,698,017
Darling Ingredients Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Operating Results
For the Periods Ended December 30, 2017 and December 31, 2016
(in thousands, except per share data)
(Fourth Quarter Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Fiscal Year Ended
$ Change
$ Change
December 30,
December 31,
Favorable
December 30,
December 31,
Favorable
2017
2016
(Unfavorable)
2017
2016
(Unfavorable)
Net sales
$ 952,549
$ 885,757
$ 66,792
$ 3,662,251
$ 3,391,928
$ 270,323
Costs and expenses:
Cost of sales and operating expenses
745,831
693,039
(52,792)
2,875,851
2,635,547
(240,304)
Selling, general and administrative expenses
90,898
79,870
(11,028)
347,487
314,005
(33,482)
Depreciation and amortization
80,794
77,468
(3,326)
302,100
289,908
(12,192)
Acquisition and integration costs
-
-
-
-
401
401
Total costs and expenses
917,523
850,377
(67,146)
3,525,438
3,239,861
(285,577)
Operating income
35,026
35,380
(354)
136,813
152,067
(15,254)
Other expense:
Interest expense
(22,269)
(22,439)
170
(88,926)
(94,187)
5,261
Foreign currency gain/(loss)
(2,468)
387
(2,855)
(6,898)
(1,854)
(5,044)
Other income/(expense), net
(190)
1,819
(2,009)
(5,293)
(3,866)
(1,427)
Total other expense
(24,927)
(20,233)
(4,694)
(101,117)
(99,907)
(1,210)
Equity in net income of unconsolidated subsidiaries
11,835
32,746
(20,911)
28,504
70,379
(41,875)
Income before income taxes
21,934
47,893
(25,959)
64,200
122,539
(58,339)
Income taxes expense/(benefit)
(85,010)
6,213
91,223
(69,154)
15,315
84,469
Net income
106,944
41,680
65,264
133,354
107,224
26,130
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
(1,215)
(1,139)
(76)
(4,886)
(4,911)
25
Net income attributable to Darling
$ 105,729
$ 40,541
$ 65,188
$ 128,468
$ 102,313
$ 26,155
Basic income per share:
$ 0.64
$ 0.25
$ 0.40
$ 0.78
$ 0.62
$ 0.16
Diluted income per share:
$ 0.63
$ 0.25
$ 0.38
$ 0.77
$ 0.62
$ 0.15
Number of diluted common shares:
166,997
165,372
166,730
165,212
Darling Ingredients Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
Fiscal Years Ended December 30, 2017 and December 31, 2016
(in thousands)
Fiscal Year Ended
December 30,
December 31,
Cash flows from operating activities:
2017
2016
Net income
$ 133,354
$ 107,224
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
302,100
289,908
Deferred taxes
(98,805)
(11,532)
Loss/(gain) on sale of assets
(237)
1,744
Gain on insurance proceeds from insurance settlement
(1,427)
(356)
Increase/(decrease) in long-term pension liability
2,383
(430)
Stock-based compensation expense
17,598
10,330
Write-off deferred loan costs
766
528
Deferred loan cost amortization
8,736
11,171
Equity in net income of unconsolidated subsidiaries
(28,504)
(70,379)
Distribution of earnings from unconsolidated subsidiaries
26,761
26,317
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects from acquisitions:
Accounts receivable
3,482
(22,796)
Income taxes refundable/payable
9,360
2,839
Inventories and prepaid expenses
(15,022)
15,343
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
73,386
39,286
Other
(23,344)
(8,161)
Net cash provided by operating activities
410,587
391,036
Cash flows from investing activities:
Capital expenditures
(274,168)
(243,523)
Acquisitions, net of cash acquired
(12,144)
(8,511)
Investment of unconsolidated subsidiary
(4,750)
-
Gross proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment and other assets
8,090
7,329
Proceeds from insurance settlement
6,054
1,537
Payments related to routes and other intangibles
(7,135)
(23)
Net cash used by investing activities
(284,053)
(243,191)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Proceeds from long-term debt
33,401
36,327
Payments on long-term debt
(149,623)
(204,428)
Borrowings from revolving credit facility
199,495
99,276
Payments on revolving credit facility
(204,935)
(104,028)
Net cash overdraft financing
(714)
1,071
Deferred loan costs
(6,717)
(3,879)
Issuance of common stock
22
188
Repurchase of common stock
-
(5,000)
Minimum withholding taxes paid on stock awards
(3,049)
(1,843)
Deductions of noncontrolling interest
(17,451)
-
Distributions to noncontrolling interests
(5,281)
(1,552)
Net cash used in financing activities
(154,852)
(183,868)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash flows
20,528
(6,297)
Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
(7,790)
(42,320)
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year
114,564
156,884
Cash and cash equivalents at end of year
$ 106,774
$ 114,564
Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:
Accrued capital expenditures
$ 1,521
$ (937)
Cash paid during the period for:
Interest, net of capitalized interest
$ 78,233
$ 82,094
Income taxes, net of refunds
$ 26,304
$ 23,220
Non-cash financing activities:
Debt issued for service contract assets
$ 9,459
$ 10
Contribution of assets to unconsolidated subsidiary
$ -
$ 2,674
Diamond Green Diesel Joint Venture
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
December 31, 2017 and December 31, 2016
(in thousands)
December 31,
December 31,
2017
2016
Assets:
Total current assets
$ 202,778
$ 268,734
Property, plant and equipment, net
435,328
354,871
Other assets
4,655
12,164
Total assets
$ 642,761
$ 635,769
Liabilities and members' equity:
Total current portion of long term debt
$ 17,023
$ 17,023
Total other current liabilities
40,704
23,200
Total long term debt
36,730
53,753
Total other long term liabilities
450
418
Total members' equity
547,853
541,375
Total liabilities and members' equity
$ 642,761
$ 635,769
Diamond Green Diesel Joint Venture
Operating Financial Results
Three Months and Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2017 and December 31, 2016
(in thousands)
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
$ Change
$ Change
December 31,
December 31,
Favorable
December 31,
December 31,
Favorable
Revenues:
2017
2016
(Unfavorable)
2017
2016
(Unfavorable)
Operating revenues
$ 182,140
$ 182,020
$ 120
$ 633,908
$ 527,670
$ 106,238
Expenses:
Total costs and expenses less depreciation, amortization and accretion expense
151,769
108,579
(43,190)
547,512
353,222
(194,290)
Depreciation, amortization and accretion expense
6,088
7,451
1,363
28,955
27,821
(1,134)
Total costs and expenses
157,857
116,030
(41,827)
576,467
381,043
(195,424)
Operating income
24,283
65,990
(41,707)
57,441
146,627
(89,186)
Other income
384
352
32
1,343
551
792
Interest and debt expense, net
-
(1,206)
1,206
(2,306)
(7,354)
5,048
Net income
$ 24,667
$ 65,136
$ (40,469)
$ 56,478
$ 139,824
$ (83,346)
Darling Ingredients Inc. reports Adjusted EBITDA results, which is a Non-GAAP financial measure, as a complement to results provided in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) (for additional information, see "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" included later in this media release). The Company believes that Adjusted EBITDA provides additional useful information to investors. Adjusted EBITDA, as the Company uses the term, is calculated below:
Reconciliation of Net Income to (Non-GAAP) Adjusted EBITDA and (Non-GAAP) Pro forma Adjusted EBITDA
Three and twelve months ended December 30, 2017 and December 31, 2016
Three Months Ended - Year over Year
Fiscal Year Ended
Adjusted EBITDA
December 30,
December 31,
December 30,
December 31,
(U.S. dollars in thousands)
2017
2016
2017
2016
Net income attributable to Darling
$ 105,729
$ 40,541
$ 128,468
$ 102,313
Depreciation and amortization
80,794
77,468
302,100
289,908
Interest expense
22,269
22,439
88,926
94,187
Income tax expense/(benefit)
(85,010)
6,213
(69,154)
15,315
Foreign currency loss/(gain)
2,468
(387)
6,898
1,854
Other expense/(income), net
190
(1,819)
5,293
3,866
Equity in net (income) of unconsolidated subsidiaries
(11,835)
(32,746)
(28,504)
(70,379)
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
1,215
1,139
4,886
4,911
Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)
$ 115,820
$ 112,848
$ 438,913
$ 441,975
Acquisition and integration-related expenses
-
-
-
401
Pro forma Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)
$ 115,820
$ 112,848
$ 438,913
$ 442,376
Foreign currency exchange impact
(5,913)
(1)
-
(5,682)
(2)
-
Pro forma Adjusted EBITDA to Foreign Currency (Non-GAAP)
$ 109,907
$ 112,848
$ 433,231
$ 442,376
DGD Joint Venture Adjusted EBITDA (Darling's share)
$ 15,185
$ 36,721
$ 43,198
$ 87,224
(1)
The average rates assumption used in the calculation was the actual fiscal average rate for the three months ended December 31, 2016 of €1.00:USD$1.08 and CAD$1.00:USD$0.75 as compared to the average rate for the three months ended December 30, 2017 of €1.00:USD$1.18 and CAD$1.00:USD$0.79, respectively.
(2)
The average rates assumption used in the calculation was the actual fiscal average rate for the twelve months ended December 31, 2016 of €1.00:USD$1.11 and CAD$1.00:USD$0.76 as compared to the average rate for the twelve months ended December 30, 2017 of €1.00:USD$1.13 and CAD$1.00:USD$0.77, respectively.
About Darling
Darling Ingredients Inc. is a global developer and producer of sustainable natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients, creating a wide range of ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy and fertilizer industries. With operations on five continents, the Company collects and transforms all aspects of animal by-product streams into useable and specialty ingredients, such as gelatin, edible fats, feed-grade fats, animal proteins and meals, plasma, pet food ingredients, organic fertilizers, yellow grease, fuel feedstocks, green energy, natural casings and hides. The Company also recovers and converts recycled oils (used cooking oil and animal fats) into valuable feed and fuel ingredients, and collects and processes residual bakery products into feed ingredients. In addition, the Company provides environmental services, such as grease trap collection and disposal services to food service establishments and disposal services for waste solids from the wastewater treatment systems of industrial food processing plants. The Company sells its products domestically and internationally and operates within three industry segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients and Fuel Ingredients. For additional information, visit the Company's website at http://www.darlingii.com.
Darling Ingredients Inc. will host a conference call to discuss the Company's fourth quarter and fiscal year end 2017 financial results at 8:30 am Eastern Time (7:30 am Central Time) on Wednesday, February 28, 2018. To listen to the conference call, participants calling from within North America should dial 1-844-868-8847; international participants should dial 1-412-317-6593. Please refer to access code 10115918. Please call approximately ten minutes before the start of the call to ensure that you are connected.
The call will also be available as a live audio webcast that can be accessed on the Company website at http://ir.darlingii.com. Beginning one hour after its completion, a replay of the call can be accessed through March 7, 2018, by dialing 1-877-344-7529 (U.S. callers), 1-855-669-9658 (Canada) and 1-412-317-0088 (international callers). The access code for the replay is 10115918. The conference call will also be archived on the Company's website.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures:
Adjusted EBITDA is not a recognized accounting measurement under GAAP; it should not be considered as an alternative to net income, as a measure of operating results, or as an alternative to cash flow as a measure of liquidity, and is not intended to be a presentation in accordance with GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA is presented here not as an alternative to net income, but rather as a measure of the Company's operating performance. Since EBITDA (generally, net income plus interest expenses, taxes, depreciation and amortization) is not calculated identically by all companies, this presentation may not be comparable to EBITDA or Adjusted EBITDA presentations disclosed by other companies. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated in this presentation and represents, for any relevant period, net income/(loss) plus depreciation and amortization, goodwill and long-lived asset impairment, interest expense, (income)/loss from discontinued operations, net of tax, income tax provision, other income/(expense) and equity in net loss of unconsolidated subsidiary. Management believes that Adjusted EBITDA is useful in evaluating the Company's operating performance compared to that of other companies in its industry because the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA generally eliminates the effects of financing, income taxes and certain non-cash and other items that may vary for different companies for reasons unrelated to overall operating performance.
As a result, the Company's management uses Adjusted EBITDA as a measure to evaluate performance and for other discretionary purposes. In addition to the foregoing, management also uses or will use Adjusted EBITDA to measure compliance with certain financial covenants under the Company's Senior Secured Credit Facilities and 5.375% Notes and 4.75% Notes that were outstanding at December 30, 2017. However, the amounts shown in this presentation for Adjusted EBITDA differ from the amounts calculated under similarly titled definitions in the Company's Senior Secured Credit Facilities and 5.375% Notes and 4.75% Notes, as those definitions permit further adjustments to reflect certain other non-recurring costs, non-cash charges and cash dividends from the DGD Joint Venture. Additionally, the Company evaluates the impact of foreign exchange impact on operating cash flow, which is defined as segment operating income (loss) plus depreciation and amortization.
Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Information:
{This media release contains "forward-looking" statements regarding the business operations and prospects of Darling Ingredients Inc., including its Diamond Green Diesel joint venture, and industry factors affecting it. These statements are identified by words such as "believe," "anticipate," "expect," "estimate," "intend," "could," "may," "will," "should," "planned," "potential," "continue," "momentum," "assumption," and other words referring to events that may occur in the future. These statements reflect Darling Ingredient's current view of future events and are based on its assessment of, and are subject to, a variety of risks and uncertainties beyond its control, each of which could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. These factors include, among others, existing and unknown future limitations on the ability of the Company's direct and indirect subsidiaries to make their cash flow available to the Company for payments on the Company's indebtedness or other purposes; global demands for bio-fuels and grain and oilseed commodities, which have exhibited volatility, and can impact the cost of feed for cattle, hogs and poultry, thus affecting available rendering feedstock and selling prices for the Company's products; reductions in raw material volumes available to the Company due to weak margins in the meat production industry as a result of higher feed costs, reduced consumer demand or other factors, reduced volume from food service establishments, or otherwise; reduced demand for animal feed; reduced finished product prices, including a decline in fat and used cooking oil finished product prices; changes to worldwide government policies relating to renewable fuels and greenhouse gas emissions that adversely affect programs like the Renewable Fuel Standards Program (RFS2), low carbon fuel standards (LCFS) and tax credits for biofuels both in the Unites States and abroad; possible product recall resulting from developments relating to the discovery of unauthorized adulterations to food or food additives; the occurrence of Bird Flu including, but not limited to H5N1 flu, bovine spongiform encephalopathy (or "BSE"), porcine epidemic diarrhea ("PED") or other diseases associated with animal origin in the United States or elsewhere; unanticipated costs and/or reductions in raw material volumes related to the Company's compliance with the existing or unforeseen new U.S. or foreign regulations (including, without limitation, China) affecting the industries in which the Company operates or its value added products (including new or modified animal feed, Bird Flu, PED or BSE or similar or unanticipated regulations); risks associated with the renewable diesel plant in Norco, Louisiana owned and operated by a joint venture between Darling Ingredients and Valero Energy Corporation, including possible unanticipated operating disruptions and issues related to the announced expansion project; difficulties or a significant disruption in our information systems or failure to implement new systems and software successfully, including our ongoing enterprise resource planning project; risks relating to possible third party claims of intellectual property infringement; increased contributions to the Company's pension and benefit plans, including multiemployer and employer-sponsored defined benefit pension plans as required by legislation, regulation or other applicable U.S. or foreign law or resulting from a U.S. mass withdrawal event; bad debt write-offs; loss of or failure to obtain necessary permits and registrations; continued or escalated conflict in the Middle East, North Korea, Ukraine or elsewhere; uncertainty regarding the likely exit of the U.K. from the European Union; and/or unfavorable export or import markets. These factors, coupled with volatile prices for natural gas and diesel fuel, climate conditions, currency exchange fluctuations, general performance of the U.S. and global economies, disturbances in world financial, credit, commodities and stock markets, and any decline in consumer confidence and discretionary spending, including the inability of consumers and companies to obtain credit due to lack of liquidity in the financial markets, among others, could negatively impact the Company's results of operations. Among other things, future profitability may be affected by the Company's ability to grow its business, which faces competition from companies that may have substantially greater resources than the Company. The Company's announced share repurchase program may be suspended or discontinued at any time and purchases of shares under the program are subject to market conditions and other factors, which are likely to change from time to time. Other risks and uncertainties regarding Darling Ingredients Inc., its business and the industries in which it operates are referenced from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Darling Ingredients Inc. is under no obligation to (and expressly disclaims any such obligation to) update or alter its forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.}
For More Information, contact:
Melissa A. Gaither, VP IR and Global Communications
Email : mgaither@darlingii.com
251 O'Connor Ridge Blvd., Suite 300, Irving, Texas 75038
Phone : 972-717-0300
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/darling-ingredients-inc-reports-fourth-quarter-and-fiscal-2017-financial-results-executing-world-of-growth-strategy-300605130.html
SOURCE Darling Ingredients Inc.
If there was a magic formula for losing weight, it would be a lot like this
Researchers found over 15,000 violations at 13 large meat plants dating back several years
You're in luck: We have everything you need to plan your celebration
These will seriously make you think it’s time to quit your job and start traveling