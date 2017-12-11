Dannon, as a part of DanoneWave Public Benefit Corporation, Announces $50K in Grants for Graduate Studies

Dannon Sustains Commitment to Advancing the Study of Yogurt, Probiotics and the Gut Microbiome with Two $25K Grants

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., Dec. 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Dannon, as a part of DanoneWave Public Benefit Corporation, is proud to announce the 6th Annual Yogurt, Probiotics and the Gut Microbiome Fellowship Grant. In addition to the ambition to produce healthful foods that create economic and social value and nurture natural ecosystems through sustainable agriculture, Dannon, along with DanoneWave and Danone, is dedicated to support the discovery of how nutrition can improve human health. With $200,000 of grant money gifted to-date, the 2017-2018 Dannon grant will award TWO exemplary graduate students $25,000 each to explore how the gut microbiome, probiotics and yogurt enhances well-being.

"Fostering scientific advancements to benefit public health is a core value of Dannon and DanoneWave," explains Miguel Freitas, PhD, Vice President of Scientific Affairs at DanoneWave. "Exploration into the gut microbiome, probiotics and yogurt represents an exciting and rapidly developing area of study – one that appears to have a remarkable impact on human health."

The Dannon Fellowship Grant was established to help further study in the vastly diverse areas of the yogurt, probiotics and the gut microbiome. The study of the gut microbiome, and the benefit of probiotics and fermented foods, like yogurt, has taken off as scientists uncover the powerful relationship between the microorganisms in the gut and human health. Not surprisingly, the gut microbiome plays an important role in the digestion and absorption of nutrients, and it goes far beyond that into critical areas of health. The health of the gut microbiome has been linked with brain, digestive and immune function, among other benefits.

Last year's grant winners were Erin Davis of the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign for her study of the impact of probiotic yogurt consumption during breastfeeding on the immune and microbial composition of the milk, as well as on maternal and infant gut microbiota. For the fifth anniversary of the grant, an additional award was offered and awarded to Haley Chatelaine of The Ohio State University. Ms. Chatelaine advanced the field by using cutting-edge analyses to identify the chemical signature of probiotic yogurt. Previous fellows include students from Texas Christian University, University of Florida, North Carolina State University and University of California, Davis.

"Supporting future scientific leaders aligns with our aim to change the way the world eats to benefit both people's and our planet's health," says Dr. Freitas. "We recognize that the next generation of scientists are integral to reaching this goal."

About the 2017-2018 Dannon Fellowship Grant

The program is currently accepting applications until February 15, 2018. To qualify, individuals must be incoming or current graduate students who have demonstrated an interest in exploring the gut microbiome, probiotics and/or yogurt. Applicants must be at least 18 years of age, show proof of U.S. residence, and be able to utilize the scholarship funds during 2018 at an accredited US institution. All applicants will be required to submit an application that includes answers to essay questions, recommendations from two faculty members, and proof of good academic standing. The application and full scholarship details are available here.

Headquartered in White Plains, New York, and Broomfield, Colorado, the mission of DanoneWave is to bring health through food to as many people as possible via its diverse offering of dairy and plant-based foods in high growth and evolving categories. The ambition of DanoneWave is to produce healthful foods that create economic and social value and nurture natural ecosystems through sustainable agriculture. Every time we eat and drink, we vote for the world we want. And as the largest public benefit corporation in the US, DanoneWave is taking bold steps for social good in North America. DanoneWave is a subsidiary of Danone and more information is available at www.DanoneWave.com.

