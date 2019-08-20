Dairy Ingredients & Dairy Alternatives: Worldwide Market Research Report, 2019 - Protein Demand Driving the Global Dairy Ingredients Market

DUBLIN, Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Dairy Ingredients and Dairy Alternatives Market Outlook" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

An overview of the global market for dairy ingredients and dairy alternatives

Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2017, 2018, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2023

Information on the trade pattern of the various types of powder dairy ingredients including whey protein, casein, lactose, whole milk and skimmed milk among others

An overview of dairy alternative products such as soy milk, almond milk, coconut milk and rice milk

Examination of the effect of supply variations on price trends and demand in each region

A look at the impact of changing milk production statistics in the Europe , Australia and New Zealand on the global dairy powder trade

, and on the global dairy powder trade Profiles of major companies in the industry, including Abbott Laboratories, Amul, Fonterra Co-Operative Group, Frieslandcampina, and Sunopta

The global dairy market is driven by the increasing per capita consumption of milk and its derivatives. Factors such as rising geriatric population, increasing health issues among youth and growing awareness about the nutritional value of dairy-rich products is expected to augment the growth of the market.



Changes in consumer eating habits for numerous reasons - including the growing number of working hours, a growing number of working women and ease of availability of processed foods - is expected to play an important role in driving the demand for dairy ingredients. Dairy ingredients are used extensively in processed foods, bakery products, confectioneries, infant formula, sports nutrition, and beverages, as they impart nutrients and a rich, creamy taste to the final formulation.



The dairy ingredient market is one of the most regulated industries. The value chain of dairy ingredients is complex and delicately balanced. Due to the perishability and sensitive nature of its end uses (infant food being the case in point), there are numerous risks that need to be mitigated in order to maintain the hygiene and quality necessary for the safe consumption of dairy ingredients. It is dependent on the volatile yield of milk from milk farms and other dairy cooperatives.

There are issues such as farmers' livelihood and food prices that must be considered before executing policy changes. The sourcing of the raw material (i.e., milk) - ranging from milking the cattle at farms to transporting the milk without spoilage through cold chain logistics - is one of the most complex and delicate parts of the value chain of dairy ingredients.



The perpetually rising global population is raising food security concerns around the world. Governing bodies and food industry observers continually point out the need for nutritious and balanced diets. Dairy derivatives, being among the most nutritious foods, are sought-after and promoted products by the industry and governing bodies alike. According to a study by the United States Dairy Export Council (USDEC), growth will be driven by economic and population dynamics in developing countries.

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Introduction

Introduction to Dairy Ingredients

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Scope of Report

Information Sources

Methodology

Geographic Breakdown

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights



Chapter 3 Market Overview

Global Milk Market Scenario

World Trade in Milk Products in 2017

International Dairy Price Movements

Global Milk Trade Statistics

Dairy Commodities: Trading and Derivatives

Case Study of Milk Auction: Farmgate

Relationship Between Dairy and Derivative Products

Milk and Dairy Ingredients Market Regulations

Governing Bodies Around the World

Labeling Regulations

Effect of USD Volatility on World Dairy Prices and Company Sales

Example: Arla

Chapter 4 Global Dairy Ingredients Market

Milk Powder

Proteins

Carbohydrates

Lipids

Vitamins

Minerals

Whole Milk Powder (WMP)

Skimmed Milk Powder

Whey Powder

Whey Protein Concentrates

Whey Protein Hydrolysates

Whey Protein Isolates (WPI)

Other Whey Powders

Milk Protein Concentrates and Milk Protein Isolates

Milk Protein Concentrate

Milk Protein Isolate

Micellar Casein Concentrate

Milk Proteins

Lactose and Derivatives

Food-Grade Lactose

Pharmaceutical-Grade Lactose

Industrial-Grade Lactose

Casein and Caseinate

Uses of Caseins and Caseinates

Anhydrous Milkfat

Storage and Handling

Applications

Butter

Types of Butter

Applications

Cheese and Derivatives

Cheese Categories

Specialty Cheeses

Cream Powder

Blends

Buttermilk Powder

Others

Yogurt

Permeate

Chapter 5 Global Dairy Ingredients Application Markets

Bakery and Confectionery

Processed Foods

Infant Milk Formula

Sports and Clinical Nutrition

Other Applications

Chapter 6 Global Dairy Ingredients Regional Markets

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Poland

Turkey

Russia

Spain

Italy

Scandinavia

Portugal

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

New Zealand

Australia

Vietnam

Thailand

Indonesia

South America

Brazil

Venezuela

Middle East and Africa

and South Africa

Chapter 7 Market Dynamics

Drivers

Protein Demand Driving the Global Dairy Ingredients Market

Rising Demand for Infant Milk Formula (IMF) Powder

Rising Demand for Bakery Products

Restraints

Threat of Substitutes from Non-Dairy Protein Ingredients

Health Risks Associated with Adulteration

Value Chain Analysis

Effect of Global Free Trade Agreements

USMCA

Trade Agreement between China and New Zealand

Chapter 8 Global Dairy Alternatives Market

Introduction

Classification of Plant-Based Milk

Technological Interventions in Improving Quality and Acceptability of Plant-Based Milk Alternatives

Blending for Nutritional Balance and Improvement in Sensory Acceptability

Fortification of Plant-Based Milk

Labeling and Marketing Requirements

Future Research and Conclusion

Soymilk

Almond Milk

Coconut Milk

Rice Milk

Other Dairy Alternatives

Oat Milk

Chapter 9 Company Profiles

Abbott Laboratories

Agropur

Amul

Archer Daniels Midland Co.

Arla Foods Ingredients

Blue Diamond Growers

Dairy Farmers Of America, Inc.

Earth's Own Food

Eden Foods, Inc.

Euroserum

Fonterra Co-Operative Group Ltd.

Frieslandcampina

Frischli Milchwerke GmbH

Glanbia Plc

Hain Celestial Group, Inc.

Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial Group Co. Ltd.

Kerry, Inc.

Kruger Gmbh & Co. Kg

Lactalis Ingredients

Marron Foods

Maryland & Virginia Milk Producers Cooperative Association

& Virginia Milk Producers Cooperative Association Mct Dairies, Inc.

Milk Specialties Global

Molkerei Ammerland Eg

Murray Goulburn Co-Operative Co. Ltd.

O-At-Ka

Omira Oberland-Milchverwertung Gmbh

Ornua Co-Operative Ltd.

Proliant Dairy Ingredients

Saputo, Inc.

Sill Entreprises

Sodiaal Group

Sunopta

Synlait Milk Ltd.

Tatua Co-Operative Dairy Co. Ltd.

Uelzena Eg

Valio Ltd.

Vitasoy International

Vitusa Global

Volac International Ltd.

Whitewave Foods (D.B.A. Danone North America)

