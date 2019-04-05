Dairy-Free Penne alla Vodka

Cook pasta according to package directions; drain. Set aside.

Meanwhile, heat olive oil in large skillet set over medium heat; cook onion, oregano, half of the hot pepper flakes, salt and pepper for 3 to 5 minutes or until onion is slightly softened.

Remove skillet from heat. Add vodka; return to heat and cook for 1 minute. Stir in tomato sauce; bring to boil.

Reduce heat to medium-low; stir in almond milk and simmer for 5 to 10 minutes or until thickened slightly. Add pasta to skillet; cook, tossing, for 1 to 2 minutes or until well coated.

Stir in parsley. Transfer to plates; garnish with remaining hot pepper flakes.

