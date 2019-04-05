  1. Home
Dairy-Free Penne Alla Vodka

Penne alla vodka gets reinvented for a recipe that’s short of dairy but full of flavor. 

  • 4 oz penne pasta
  • 1 tbsp olive oil
  • 1 onion (finely chopped)
  • 1/4 tsp dried oregano
  • 1/4 tsp hot pepper flakes (divided)
  • 1 pinch each salt and pepper
  • 1/4 cup vodka
  • 1 cup tomato sauce
  • 1/3 cup unsweetened almond milk
  • 2 tbsp finely chopped fresh parsley

  1. Cook pasta according to package directions; drain. Set aside.  

  2. Meanwhile, heat olive oil in large skillet set over medium heat; cook onion, oregano, half of the hot pepper flakes, salt and pepper for 3 to 5 minutes or until onion is slightly softened. 

  3. Remove skillet from heat. Add vodka; return to heat and cook for 1 minute. Stir in tomato sauce; bring to boil. 

  4. Reduce heat to medium-low; stir in almond milk and simmer for 5 to 10 minutes or until thickened slightly. Add pasta to skillet; cook, tossing, for 1 to 2 minutes or until well coated. 

  5. Stir in parsley. Transfer to plates; garnish with remaining hot pepper flakes. 

Tip: Fresh or frozen peas make a nice addition to this pasta.

