Dairy-Free Penne alla Vodka
Penne alla vodka gets reinvented for a recipe that’s short of dairy but full of flavor.
- 4 oz penne pasta
- 1 tbsp olive oil
- 1 onion (finely chopped)
- 1/4 tsp dried oregano
- 1/4 tsp hot pepper flakes (divided)
- 1 pinch each salt and pepper
- 1/4 cup vodka
- 1 cup tomato sauce
- 1/3 cup unsweetened almond milk
- 2 tbsp finely chopped fresh parsley
-
Cook pasta according to package directions; drain. Set aside.
-
Meanwhile, heat olive oil in large skillet set over medium heat; cook onion, oregano, half of the hot pepper flakes, salt and pepper for 3 to 5 minutes or until onion is slightly softened.
-
Remove skillet from heat. Add vodka; return to heat and cook for 1 minute. Stir in tomato sauce; bring to boil.
-
Reduce heat to medium-low; stir in almond milk and simmer for 5 to 10 minutes or until thickened slightly. Add pasta to skillet; cook, tossing, for 1 to 2 minutes or until well coated.
- Stir in parsley. Transfer to plates; garnish with remaining hot pepper flakes.
Tip: Fresh or frozen peas make a nice addition to this pasta.
The post Dairy-Free Penne Alla Vodka appeared first on Pasta Fits.