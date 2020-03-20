Dairy Farmer Offers Fun Facebook Education Series For Kids During School Closures

PHILADELPHIA, March 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Katie Dotterer-Pyle is combining her expertise as a dairy farmer and a teacher to launch a Facebook education series about cows and life on a dairy farm to educate and entertain kids while schools are closed. The online stories will be told from Dotterer-Pyle's farm, the Cow Comfort Inn Dairy in Union Bridge, Md., and will focus on how dairy farmers care and provide comfort for their cows.

The series can be viewed every day next week, Monday, March 23 through Friday, March 27 at 10 a.m. EDT on the American Dairy Association North East Facebook page. Friday's episode will feature Katie making her favorite recipe live from her kitchen. Kids can do some pre homework by downloading the "What's Up With Milk" printable coloring book.

