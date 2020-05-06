Dairy Alternatives Market, Forecast to 2025 - Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Medical Ailments, Growing Number of People With Lactose Intolerance

DUBLIN, May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Dairy Alternatives Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global dairy alternatives market reached a value of US$ 16.5 billion in 2019. Looking forward, the market is expected to reach a value of US$ 38.2 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 15% during 2020-2025.



The increasing prevalence of chronic medical ailments, such as diabetes, cardiovascular (CVD) and gastrointestinal diseases, along with the growing number of people with lactose intolerance, is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Rising awareness regarding the benefits of consuming dairy alternatives is projected to drive the market further. In comparison to the traditionally used dairy products, these alternatives are easily digested and do not cause painful bloating and other gastric problems.



Additionally, the emerging trend of veganism across the globe and various technological advancements in the production processes of these products, are also contributing to the market growth. For instance, manufacturers are utilizing ultra-high temperature (UHT) processing and enzymatic liquefaction processes to enhance the yield and nutritional content of the products.



Other factors, including the availability of various sweetened, flavored and unsweetened variants, aggressive promotional activities by the manufacturers and rapid urbanization across the globe, are expected to drive the market in the upcoming years.



The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Blue Diamond Growers, Dhler GmbH, Earth's Own Food Company, Eden Foods, Freedom Foods Group, Nutriops S.L., Organic Valley, Panos Brands, Sanitarium Health and Wellbeing Company, SunOpta Inc., The Hain Celestial, The Whitewave Foods Company, Triballat Noyal, Valsoia SpA., etc.



Key Questions Answered



How has the global dairy alternatives market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the source?

What is the breakup of the market based on the formulation?

What is the breakup of the market based on the nutrient?

What is the breakup of the market based on the distribution channel?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global dairy alternatives market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Dairy Alternatives Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Source

6.1 Almond

6.2 Soy

6.3 Oats

6.4 Hemp

6.5 Coconut

6.6 Rice

6.7 Others



7 Market Breakup by Formulation

7.1 Plain

7.2 Flavored



8 Market Breakup by Nutrient

8.1 Protein

8.2 Starch

8.3 Vitamin

8.4 Others



9 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

9.1 Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

9.2 Convenience Stores

9.3 Online Stores

9.4 Others



10 Market Breakup by Product Type

10.1 Cheese

10.2 Creamers

10.3 Yogurt

10.4 Ice Creams

10.5 Milk

10.6 Others



11 Market Breakup by Region

11.1 North America

11.2 Asia-Pacific

11.3 Europe

11.4 Latin America

11.5 Middle East & Africa



12 SWOT Analysis

12.1 Overview

12.2 Strengths

12.3 Weaknesses

12.4 Opportunities

12.5 Threats



13 Value Chain Analysis

13.1 Overview

13.2 Inbound Logistics

13.3 Operations

13.4 Outbound Logistics

13.5 Marketing & Sales

13.6 End-Consumers



14 Porters Five Forces Analysis

14.1 Overview

14.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

14.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

14.4 Degree of Competition

14.5 Threat of New Entrants

14.6 Threat of Substitutes



15 Price Indicators

15.1 Key Price Indicators

15.2 Price Structure

15.3 Price Trends



16 Competitive Landscape

16.1 Market Structure

16.2 Key Players

16.3 Profiles of Key Players



Blue Diamond Growers

Dohler GmbH

Earth's Own Food Company

Eden Foods

Freedom Foods Group

Nutriops S.L.

Organic Valley

Panos Brands

Sanitarium Health & Wellbeing Company

SunOpta Inc.

The Hain Celestial

The Whitewave Foods Company

Triballat Noyal

Valsoia S.p.A.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8l6psq

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dairy-alternatives-market-forecast-to-2025---increasing-prevalence-of-chronic-medical-ailments-growing-number-of-people-with-lactose-intolerance-301054174.html

SOURCE Research and Markets