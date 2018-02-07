Cutting Edge Beverages Appoints new CEO and Board of Directors Comprised of Business Industry Notables

BOCA RATON, Fla., Feb. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Cutting Edge Beverages, LLC is pleased to announce that Irina Lorenzi, a beverage and natural products veteran, is taking over the role of CEO, effective immediately. Cutting Edge Beverages is perfectly poised to develop and commercialize healthy, great tasting functional beverages for consumers of all ages. Along with this appointment the company has assembled a notable Board of Directors, who are leaders in the food, beverage, sales and marketing industry sectors.

The Cutting Edge Beverage Board of Directors is comprised of: Jerry Whitlock, Chairman (founder of Cutting Edge Beverages and Whitlock Packaging, one of the largest contract manufacturers of branded non-carbonated beverages in North America, recently acquired by Refresco); Harold Honickman (Chairman of the Honickman group of companies, one of the nation's largest privately owned bottling and distribution organizations); Chris Cronje (former COO/CFO of Whitlock Packaging and former President/COO/CFO of Cliffstar and COO of Cott U.S. Operations); Scott Anderson (CEO of Alliance Sales and Marketing with over 30 years of CPG expertise); Dennis Pushkin (CEO and Cofounder of MoreVisibility, a leading digital agency with extensive retail, service, international franchise and corporate management experience) and Gerry David (seasoned executive and entrepreneur with over 30 years' experience in the natural products, beverage and direct to consumer industries and former CEO of Celsius, Inc.).

"I'm delighted that Irina will be leading our company and so excited to have pulled together such a talented and diverse team to bring to life a dream of mine, which is to provide functional beverages to consumers that deliver on a promise of healthy drinking for life," stated Jerry Whitlock, Chairman, commenting on the exceptional team of industry leaders.

"This is an exciting time to be in the beverage industry and I am looking forward to leading Cutting Edge Beverages. As consumers become more reliant on natural beverages to achieve their health and wellness goals, we are committed to providing healthy beverages that are innovative and relevant to today's consumer wants and needs," stated CEO, Irina Lorenzi.

Founded in 2007 by Jerry Whitlock, Cutting Edge Beverages is the combination of decades of experience in beverage formulation, product development, manufacturing, sales and distribution through Whitlock Packaging, recently acquired by Refresco. The Cutting Edge Beverage portfolio consists of several intellectual properties including the Juice Bowl® brand, a leader for 50 years in providing healthy beverages to school systems in 30 states. Cutting Edge Beverages is committed to providing great tasting healthy beverages that meet the needs of today's active consumers. Our purpose is to create a "Better You, Better World®" through "healthy drinking for life™". To learn more, please visit cebev.com.

