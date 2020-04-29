CUSMA implementation: the dairy sector was also misled by the federal government

OTTAWA, April 29, 2020 /CNW/ - The Dairy Farmers of Canada and the Dairy Processors Association of Canada confirm today, that not only were parliamentarians misled by the Trudeau Government, but they too were misled on the date of implementation of Canada-United States-Mexico Agreement (CUSMA). As such they echo the concerns expressed by the Honourable Don Plett, Leader of the Opposition in the Senate, who indicated he had a commitment from the government on the date.

The dairy sector had secured the support of parliamentarians to have the Canada-United States-Mexico Agreement (CUSMA) come into force in conjunction with the beginning of the dairy year (August 1, 2020). This would have allowed the sector a full 12-months of exports per the negotiated concession for year-one threshold limit on key dairy products, before being constrained by the significant reduction conceded in year two of the agreement. As part of CUSMA, Canada not only transferred to the US part of our domestic dairy production, but it also agreed to self imposed limits on exports of key dairy products.

"Our government was first out of the gate to give notice to the other parties that it was ready to implement CUSMA. The dairy sector was informed at the last minute and judging by the reaction from the opposition parties, we weren't alone in this being a complete surprise," said Jacques Lefebvre, CEO of Dairy Farmers of Canada.

The Trudeau government proceeded to reassure the sector said Mathieu Frigon, President of Dairy Processors Association of Canada, "It told us not to worry, Canada had to send a signal to the US administration that it was committed to CUSMA, but that both the US and Mexico were nowhere close to being able to give notice, thus we shouldn't be concerned about an early implementation date".

The impact of yet another concession on dairy to the US on the part of the federal government is significant. By coming into force before the start of the dairy year on August 1, 2020, the first-year export cap and access volume will apply immediately and for just a few weeks before a significantly lower second-year export cap is triggered, and significantly more volume is imported into Canada.

That means an almost 40% reduction in exports being imposed on the Canadian dairy sector as we are focused on ensuring a continued supply of fresh, local dairy products for Canadians. For dairy producers and processors the early implementation by one month of CUSMA is estimated to represent up to $100 million in losses. Furthermore, the sector will need to contend with an additional $330 million in annual perpetual losses as a result of the lost market share.

ABOUT DAIRY FARMERS OF CANADA

Dairy Farmers of Canada is the national policy, lobbying and promotional organization representing Canadian dairy producers. DFC strives to create stable conditions for the dairy sector in our country. It also seeks to maintain policies that promote the sustainability of Canadian dairy production and promote dairy products and their health benefits.

ABOUT THE DAIRY PROCESSORS ASSOCIATION OF CANADA

The Dairy Processors Association of Canada is Canada's national industry association representing the public policy and regulatory interests of the Canadian dairy processing industry. DPAC's members represent some of the most recognized brands in Canada, providing work to over 23,000 Canadians and contributing $17.3 billion to the national economy.

SOURCE Dairy Farmers of Canada (DFC)