CuratorCrowd(TM) Launches with Recipe Box Plugin

Free Cloud-based Recipe Box Drives Traffic & Engagement for Food Blogs



NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CuratorCrowd™, a new traffic and engagement platform built specifically for food blogs and websites, launches today with the Recipe Box Plugin ™. CuratorCrowd's parent company, American Hometown Media , is making the Recipe Box Plugin, a cloud-based online recipe storage solution, available to other food sites for the first time. The Recipe Box Plugin™ offers nearly a decade of usage and proof of concept (over 2 million active recipe boxes and more than 24 million saved recipes from over 24,000 publishers). The advantage for users and site visitors is a centralized place to save and organize their favorite recipes. Once saved to the Recipe Box, recipes are easily searchable and users can create collections (folders) to better manage and organize recipes. They can also easily filter recipes by source/website.

"As the food technology/media vertical matures, users are looking for online tools to enhance and make their lives easier," said Dan Hammond, CEO of American Hometown Media. "The Recipe Box Plugin™ does that while helping food influencers and publishers build their brands and user engagement. That sounds like a recipe for success."

The technology to power the Recipe Box Plugin™ is free to online publishers, websites, and food bloggers and can be easily installed in minutes.

This powerful new tool increases engagement and helps publishers and bloggers strengthen their relationship with their site visitors. A simple registration is required to utilize the Recipe Box which also lets publishers and bloggers build their email lists. It drives repeat traffic from visitors to participating food blogs and websites accessing their Recipe Box.

Over the next year AHM will continue to roll out new products in the CuratorCrowd™ platform including a food specific trending content recipe exchange, a syndicated content engine, and Recipe Box TV™, which channels and monetizes video content into popular OTT channels to build brand awareness and revenue. Future enhancements anticipated for the Recipe Box include ecommerce and shoppable recipes as those solutions mature.

About American Hometown Media (AHM )

AHM is the parent company to Just A Pinch Recipes (JustAPinch.com), one of the largest non-major media owned food sites and is the largest repository of user-posted recipes on the internet, the Just A Pinch Food Group, a Premium Publisher Group (PPG) for a select group of food-only bloggers, and the AHM Ad Management Platform which delivers programmatic monetization of websites for a wide range of verticals including food, lifestyle, tech, and beauty.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/curatorcrowd-launches-with-recipe-box-plugin-300826265.html

SOURCE American Hometown Media