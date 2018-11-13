Cumberland Farms Named One of the 2018 Best Workplaces in Retail by Great Place to Work® and FORTUNE

WESTBOROUGH, Mass., Nov. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Great Place to Work® and FORTUNE have honored Cumberland Farms as one of the 2018 Best Workplaces in Retail. The ranking is based on anonymous surveys representing over 631,000 employees from Great Place to Work-Certified companies in the retail industry. Great Place to Work, a global people analytics and consulting firm, evaluated over 60 factors measuring whether employees find their organizations create a Great Place to Work For All™. Eighty-five percent of the evaluation is based on employees' experiences of workplace trust and the opportunity to reach their full potential at the organization, no matter who they are or what they do. The balance of each company's score takes into account employees' involvement in company innovation, the organization's values, and the effectiveness of their leaders. Cumberland Farms was ranked number 6 on the FORTUNE "20 Best Workplaces in Retail 2018" list.

"We are proud to have been honored as one of the 2018 Best Workplaces in Retail," commented Ari Haseotes, CEO of Cumberland Farms. "While the award is flattering, the true value of this achievement is the recognition by Team Members of our efforts to create a Great Place to Work at Cumberland Farms. We take the results of the surveys seriously and work each and every day to make Cumberland Farms a great place to work for all. Our team member discount card and enhanced communications throughout the organization are examples of changes that are a direct result of feedback from past surveys."

The Best Workplaces in Retail list is one of a series of rankings by Great Place to Work and FORTUNE based on employee feedback from Great Place to Work-Certified™ organizations.

About Cumberland Farms

Cumberland Farms makes life easier for busy people every day. What started in 1939 with a cow and a dream has grown into a network of nearly 600 convenience stores across 8 states. Three generations later, Cumberland Farms is still family owned and operated, and continues to reflect the values it was built upon: envisioning a better way to serve customers by providing the best possible products at the best possible prices. Whether you're buying a cold Chill Zone drink, a hot or iced cup of Farmhouse Blend Coffee, or filling the gas tank, convenience and customer service are key. Cumberland Farms also has a long heritage of giving back to the communities where it operates, from feeding the hungry to supporting local sports teams and fundraising. For more information, please visit us at https://www.cumberlandfarms.com/ or follow us on Twitter at https://twitter.com/cumberlandfarms.

About the Best Workplaces in Retail

Great Place to Work based its ranking on a data-driven methodology applied to anonymous Trust Index™ survey responses representing more than 631,000 employees at Great Place to Work-Certified organizations in the retail industry. To learn more about Great Place to Work Certification and recognition on Best Workplaces lists published with FORTUNE, visit Greatplacetowork.com.

About Great Place to Work

Great Place to Work® is a global people analytics and consulting firm that helps companies produce better business results by focusing on workplace culture. Powered by more than 30 years of research, Emprising®, its SaaS-enabled survey and analytics platform, gives companies access to the assessments, data, and reporting needed to build a high-trust, high-performance culture.

